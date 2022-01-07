Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Brendan Flynn battles for the ball against Sligo in the FBD Insurance Connacht League clash in the NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome Picture: Willie Donnellan
TUESDAY JANUARY 18
Connacht Hurling league: Leitrim v Roscommon in NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome 8.15
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 19
The Mezzino.ie Connacht GAA PPS Championships
Senior C FC: Coola PPS v St. Clare's CS Manorhamilton
Senior D FC: Coláiste Iascaigh or Grange VS v Mohill Community College
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 26
The Mezzino.ie Connacht GAA PPS Championships
Senior B Quarter Final: Ballinamore CS v Garbally College Ballinasloe; Presentation Athenry v Carrick-on-Shannon CS
Senior C FC: Scoil Mhuire Strokestown or Ballyhaunis CS v Coola or St. Clare's
FRIDAY JANUARY 21
Connacht Hurling league Final
SUNDAY JANUARY 30
Allianz NFL Division 4: Leitrim v Cavan in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 6
Allianz NFL Division 4: Tipperary v Leitrim in Thurles 2.00
Allianz NHL Division 3B: Lancashire v Leitrim TBC 1.00
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 13
Lidl LGFA NFL Division 4 A: Leitrim v Fermanagh
RESULTS
FBD League: Leitrim 1-17 Sligo 1-21
