Galway claim FBD Connacht League crown with powerful second half display

Padraig Joyce’s Galway rallied from a four point deficit to claim a hard fought victory over Roscommon on Friday evening in the FBD Insurance Connacht League Final at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome, winning by two points after a fast paced encounter.

A strong start from Roscommon saw them lead by four points 22 minutes into the contest with Enda Smith and Conor Cox causing the Galway defence huge problems. However, when Sean Fitzgerald, wearing three on his back but finishing like a full-forward, managed to fist the ball to the net at the end of a swift counter-attack, the Tribesmen got back into the game.

Roscommon responded with points from Andrew Glennon and Cathal Heneghan but scores from Rob Finnerty, who got five on the day, and sub Tony Gill left just a point in it at the break, Anthony Cunningham’s men leading 0-10 to 1-6.

Galway took complete control after the break as they reeled off nine points to just two for Roscommon with Finnerty, Sean Kelly and sub Matthew Tierney doing a lot of damage. Galway stretched their lead to six points but when Enda Smith pounced for a late goal, Roscommon surged again.

Galway substitute Cathal Sweeney kept them at bay with two points but Roscommon kept the pressure on and were trying to face a late winner when time ran out.

GALWAY

Scorers: Rob Finnerty 0-5, Seán Fitzgerald 1-0, Paul Conroy (1f) &Shane Walsh (3f) 0-3 each, Cathal Sweeney and Johnny Heaney (45) 0-2 each, Seán Kelly, Tony Gill, and Matthew Tierney (45) 0-1 each.

Team: Conor Flaherty; Cillian McDaid, Seán Fitzgerald, Liam Silke; Dylan McHugh, Seán Kelly, Johnny Heaney; Paul Conroy, Paul Kelly; Cormac McWalter, Owen Gallagher, Finnian Ó Laoi; Patrick Kelly, Rob Finnerty, Dessie Conneely. Subs: Shane Walsh & Tony Gill for McWalter & McDaid (26); Matthew Tierney for Conneely (HT); Cathal Sweeney for Ó Laoi (45); Tomo Culhane for Gallagher (50); Dylan Canney for Finnerty (55); Kieran Molloy for S Kelly (63); Jack Glynn for P Kelly (66); Liam Costello for Canney (69)

ROSCOMMON

Scorers: Enda Smith 1-3, Conor Cox 0-5, 2f, 1m; Donie Smith 0-3, 2f; Ultan Harney, Ciaran Sugrue, Andrew Glennon, Cathal Heneghan & Patrick O’Malley (45) 0-1 each

Team: Patrick O’Malley; Eoin McCormack, Colin Walsh, Richard Hughes; Ciaran Lawless, Ultan Harney, Dylan Ruane; Eddie Nolan, Shane Cunnane; Cathal Heneghan, Enda Smith, Diarmuid McGann; Andrew Glennon, Donie Smith, Conor Cox. Subs: Keith Doyle for Cunnane (40), Cian McKeon for Glennon (44), Ben O’Carroll for Heneghan (48), Thomas O’Rourke for McGann (51), Brian Derwin for Nolan (53), Cathal Kenny for Lawless (56), Ciaran Sugrue for D Smith (61), Evan McGrath & Adam McDermott for Walsh & E Smith (63

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo)