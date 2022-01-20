Search

20 Jan 2022

Supporting your own in Club Teams of the Year!

Nominations close 5pm on Thursday, January 20 - get your votes in NOW!

Supporting your own in Club Teams of the Year!

Reporter:

John Connolly

20 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

If I was in any doubt that the people of Ballinamore are proud of their footballers, it was washed away over the last few days as the nominations for the Leitrim Observer Club Mens & Ladies Club Teams of the Year poured in from obviously very proud supporters!

Suffice to say that when you see nominations coming in with Ballinamore players lined up almost 1 to 15, you know the impact that lifting the Fenagh Cup has had on the area. And it is not confined to the Men's team either with their female counterparts also attracting unwavering and total support.

Promising signs for Leitrim hurlers despite late heartbreaking defeat

LEITRIM 3-16 ROSCOMMON 3-19

We extended the deadline for nominations because so many were coming in that we just couldn't possibly narrow it down to the final three in each position in time for this week's edition. So, if you haven't got your nominations in yet, the closing date is this Thursday, January 20, at 5pm sharp - no more after this deadline!

We'll reveal the top three nominations in each position in next week's Observer with the final round of voting to take place online - thanks be to God says I, after going virtually blind last year trying to tally up hundreds and hundreds of emails and mail-in votes.

14 clubs have seen their players nominated in the men's lists while in the ladies, 12 clubs have players nominated while Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins have a player nominated in every position for both the Mens and Ladies teams! Not all will appear in the final three, of course and Ballinamore supporters are far from the only clubs to have somewhat tunnel vision but it makes it all the more interesting.

So whoever makes the final 15 on both teams, there is bound to be plenty of debate when the teams are eventually revealed!

Deadline extended for nominations for Leitrim Observer Mens & Ladies Club Teams of the Year

The deadline for nominations for the Leitrim Observer Mens and Ladies Club Teams of the Year for 2021 is 5 pm this Thursday, January 20.

We have asked our readers to look back over the 2021 Leitrim Mens and Ladies Club Championships at adult level in every grade and pick out their best 15 mens and ladies footballers, taking care to consider all grades from Senior to Intermediate and Junior.

Based on the nominations received, we will then draw up a shortlist of three players for each of the 15 positions on the Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year which will be revealed in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, January 26, and also online. Please note that a player will only be nominated in one position in our final top three selection.

Fans can then vote in our online poll for who they consider should be the player selected in each of the 15 positions on the Mens and Ladies teams. The winner in each position will be the player that receives the most votes.

One major difference this year is that voting for the final 15 will be completely online due to the volume of entries received last year.

The identity of Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will be unveiled in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, February 2.

Any player that lined out in the 2020 Club Championship for their Club’s Mens or Ladies team at any level (Senior, Intermediate or Junior) is eligible for nomination so now it is over to you, our Leitrim Club Teams of the Year selectors!

Completed nomination forms are to be returned by post to Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year, Leitrim Observer, Unit 7, The Courtyard, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim or by email to sport@leitrim observer.ie with “Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year” in the subject line.

The extended closing date for receipt of the nomination forms is Thursday, January 20, at 5 pm.

