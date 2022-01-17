Deadline extended for nominations for Leitrim Observer Mens & Ladies Club Teams of the Year

The deadline for nominations for the Leitrim Observer Mens and Ladies Club Teams of the Year for 2021 has been extended until 5 pm this Thursday, January 20, due to a huge response from the public.

With nominations pouring in, the Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year awards allow us recognise the great individual performances we witnessed last year with 12 clubs so far seeing their players nominated for the Ladies team while new Men's County champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins have seen a player nominated for every position on the team with 14 clubs also seeing their players nominated.

We have asked our readers to look back over the 2021 Leitrim Mens and Ladies Club Championships at adult level in every grade and pick out their best 15 mens and ladies footballers, taking care to consider all grades from Senior to Intermediate and Junior to ensure that we get an accurate representation of the players who thrilled and impressed us in 2021.

The format for the selection of the Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will see readers nominate their team via the accompanying coupon at the bottom of this story or simply email in your selection to sport@leitrimobserver.ie with “Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year” in the subject line.

Based on the nominations received, we will draw up a shortlist of three players for each of the 15 positions on the Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year which will be revealed in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, January 26, and also online. Please note that a player will only be nominated in one position in our final top three selection.

Fans can then vote in our online poll for who they consider should be the player selected in each of the 15 positions on the Mens and Ladies teams. The winner in each position will be the player that receives the most votes.

One major difference this year is that voting for the final 15 will be completely online due to the volume of entries received last year.

The identity of Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will be unveiled in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, February 2.

Any player that lined out in the 2020 Club Championship for their Club’s Mens or Ladies team at any level (Senior, Intermediate or Junior) is eligible for nomination so now it is over to you, our Leitrim Club Teams of the Year selectors!

Completed nomination forms are to be returned by post to Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year, Leitrim Observer, Unit 7, The Courtyard, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim or by email to sport@leitrimobserver.ie with “Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year” in the subject line.

The extended closing date for receipt of the nomination forms is Thursday, January 20, at 5 pm.