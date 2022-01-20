Search

20 Jan 2022

Promising signs for Leitrim hurlers despite late heartbreaking defeat

LEITRIM 3-16 ROSCOMMON 3-19

Promising signs for Leitrim hurlers despite late heartbreaking defeat

Brendan Delaney scores a point for Leitrim against Roscommon on Wednesday

Reporter:

John Connolly

20 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

It might feel like a missed chances but there enough positive signs for Leitrim hurlers on Wednesday evening in the Connacht Hurling League in the NUI Galway Air Dome to suggest that Olcan Conway's side are heading for a good season in 2022.

A sloppy injury time goal gave Roscommon a three point victory mere seconds after a battling Green & Gold side had drawn level thanks a penalty from new recruit Joe Murray but up against a Roscommon side who play their championship hurling in the Christy Ring Cup, this was a performance that Leitrim can draw plenty of positives from ahead of the start of the Allianz Leagues.

Broadcaster Darren Mulvey looks back over the 2021 sporting year

Without Stephen Goldrick and Gavin O'Hagan, a poor start cost Conway's side as they trailed by eight points after 12 minutes but they fought back in the second half, getting to grips with Roscommon's pace and superior stickwork to cut the gap to a point at one stage.

When they look back on this game, missed chances will loom large - a missed penalty from the otherwise excellent Brendan Delaney just before the second water break that would have put them in front and a saved James McNabola effort six minutes from time were glorious chances that could have put Leitrim in front.

However, with new faces in Delaney, Sean Markham and Joe Murray, Leitrim looked strong, fit and well motivated and it is doubtful they will meet anyone as good as Roscommon in Division 3B of the Allianz League.

Leitrim play Mayo in the Connacht Shield Final on Friday night, January 21, in the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome at 6pm with the first round of the Allianz NHL away to Lancashire on Sunday February 6.

Ballinamore victory tops Dean McGovern's highlights of 2021

Roscommon got off to a blistering start with goal after just 40 seconds when Ben McGahon played Ben Mulry in for a tidy finish to the net. Mickey Joe Egan tagged on a point before Brendan Delaney opened Leitrim’s account with a second minute free.

However, Roscommon’s blistering start continued when Egan burst through the centre and finished high to the Leitrim net on four minutes to leave them six points clear after just four minutes.

Leitrim tried to hit back but Sean Markham was denied a goal by a great save from Roscommon keeper Enda Lawless with Joe Murray’s follow-up going wide. Two frees fells short while James McNabola lost the ball as he charged in towards goal.

Worries about the height of the roof on the fabulous NUI Galway Air Dome proved unfounded but the one ball that did hit the roof had an unexpected benefit for Leitrim as Naos Connaughton’s shot was definitely on target before it hit the roof before dropping inches wide!

Conor Cosgrove intercepted a Leitrim move to point from distance and Eoin Fitzgerald added another as Roscommon now led by eight points. But three Delaney frees settled Leitrim and despite two more Roscommon points for Mulroy & Fitzgerald, Leitrim were looking much more composed.

The water break proved a benefit as immediately on the restart, Joe Murray took the ball at speed and sped by his man before delivering the sliothar low to the Roscommon net. It was just the tonic Leitrim need but Roscommon responded impressively, outsourcing Leitrim five points to four before halftime.

Conor Dolan landed all five of Roscommon’s points, one from a free, with Delany hitting three, one from play, and Karl McDermott converting a free to leave Leitrim trailing 1-8 to 2-10 at the break.

If Roscommon got the good start in the first half, Leitrim got it in the second with Martin Feeney’s high delivery on two minutes being pounced upon by James McNabola, the Eslin man firing to the net to leave just two points between the sides.

It became tit for tat with Conor Dolan virtually holding Leitrim at bay as he responded from placed balls and play to scores from Sean Markham, Delaney (two frees) and James McNabola (2), one of the Eslin man’s shot being tipped over the bar by superb keeper Enda Lawless.

Leitrim had a glorious chance to grab the lead just before the water break when Delaney was taken down by full-back Peter Kellehan but unfortunately, Delaney drove the ball wide.

After the water break, Roscommon seemingly took control once more with Dolan and sub Mickey Lohan extending their lead to four points before Karl McDermott fired over.

Enda Lawless came to Roscommon’s rescue six minutes from time when the Meelick Eyrecourt man made a superb save from Leitrim sub Shane Crowe. At the other end, Michael O’Brien saved a shot from Dolan with Dolan and McNabola swapping points.

With the gap at three points and the game in the final minute, Joe Murray broke through once more but was taken down with Roscommon’s Ronan Kilcline sent to the bin. Murray dusted himself off and drove the penalty to the net to tie the scores.

But just as Leitrim were dreaming of a famous, famous win, disaster struck when Michael O’Brien misjudged a high ball into the area, the sliothar eventually arriving in the hands of Roscommon Adam Donnelly who blasted to the net from close range.

Leitrim kept battling, Karl McDermott firing over to cut the gap back to two but Donnelly added a point to seal Roscommon’s passage to Saturday’s Final against Sligo.

Deadline extended for nominations for Leitrim Observer Mens & Ladies Club Teams of the Year

LEITRIM

Scorers: Brendan Delaney 0-9, 8f; Joe Murray 2-0, 1 pen; James McNabola 1-3, Karl McDermott 0-3, 2f; sean Markham 0-1

Team: Michael O’Brien; David McGovern, Kevin Clerkin, Paul Lenehan; Conor Hackett, Karl McDermott, Aaron McDermott; Martin Feeney, Senan Keane; Sean Markham, Brendan Delaney, Cian Mallon; James McNabola, Liam Moreton, Joe Murray. Subs: Shane Crowe & Diarmuid Kelleher for Moreton & Mallon (54), Gavin O’Brien for Delaney (65), Eadaoin Clancy for Feeney (67), Jamie Ward for Keane (68)

ROSCOMMON

Scorers: C Dolan 0-12 (0-6f), MJ Egan, B Mulry & A Donnelly 1-1 each, E Fitzgerald 0-2, C Cosgrove & M Lohan 0-1 each

Team: E Lawless; H Rooney, P Kelleghan, R Kilcline; M Comerford, C Cosgrove, C Coyle; P Kelly, MJ Egan; B Mulry, E Kiernan, E Fitzgerald; B McGahon, N Connaughton, C Dolan. Subs: M Lohan for Fitzgerald (30), A Donnelly for Kiernan (48), E Costello for Egan (60), J Martin for Mulry (65).

Referee: E Mac Suibhne

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media