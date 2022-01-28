Search

28 Jan 2022

Leitrim supporters walking and running for 50 Miles in January Challenge

Reporter:

John Connolly

28 Jan 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Use > to navigate photos

The 50 Miles in January Challenge in aid of Leitrim GAA has raised over €100,000 as it enters the final week with organisers asking Leitrim supporters for one more push.

With supporters and Leitrim exiles all over the world really getting behind effort, we're publishing a few photos of Leitrim fans enjoying their walks at various locations all over the world.

Preparing the way for Leitrim’s return to Croke Park

Leitrim supporters in New York are meeting up next Sunday, January 30, for a two mile walk around Tibbetts Brook to complete their 50 Mile in January challenge and Eamonn Duignan, who helped set up the Leitrim Supporters Club in 1986 along with Mick Loughlin and former star footballer Jimmy Ward, has asked everyone to get involved or make a donation to the 50 Miles in January campaign.

“Jimmy, Mick and myself set up the Supporters Club 36 years ago to ensure that future County teams would be prepared with the best resources available to them and that additional finance would assist in that preparation.

“What is also important is that Leitrim have the best bunch of players we have had since 1994 and Andy Moran and his management team have created a new buzz around the team. We have got to ensure they are prepared properly and professionally for the year ahead.”

P.J. McNabola in tip top shape and ready for Leitrim GAA’s 50 Miles in January challenge

You can make a donation to the 50 Miles in January challenge at leitrimgaa.ie/challenge/

Walking and running for Leitrim GAA all over the world

New Leitrim manager Andy Moran launched 2022 50 Miles in January challenge in aid of Leitrim GAA

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media