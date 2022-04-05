Search

06 Apr 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

05 Apr 2022 7:30 PM

WEDNESDAY APRIL 6

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Group Glas: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Killoe 7.00 Kilassnet

THURSDAY APRIL 7

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL: All 7.00

Group Dearg: Clonguish Og v Glencar Manorhamilton

Group Glas: Grattan Gaels v St Brigid’s

Group Bui: St Colmcilles v Leitrim Gaels

Leitrim star Beirne handed one-match ban for London clash

Mixed fortunes for Leitrim as Beirne's red card upheld but Hurling star Joe Murray sees red card overturned

SATURDAY APRIL 9

Spring League: All games 7:00  

Division 1: Drumreilly v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Aughawillan; Annaduff v Gortletteragh; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Carrigallen; Aughnasheelin v Glencar Manorhamilton

Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola; Allen Gaels v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Fenagh St Caillins v Aughavas; Ballinalgera v Eslin

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL

Group Bui: Clonbroney v Mac Diarmada Gaels 11.00

Group Dubh: Drumkeerin v St Mary’s white 12.00

SUNDAY APRIL 10

Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Longford in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00

Celtic Challenge: Leitrim v Longford in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 12.00

U19 Finals: All 1.00

A Final: St Francis v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Drumshanbo

B Final: Rinn Gaels v St Joseph’s in Gortletteragh

Seeing red in Markievicz Park!

THE LAST POINT

WEDNESDAY APRIL 13

Eirgrid Connacht U20 FC Semi-Final: Leitrim v Mayo or Galway

FRIDAY APRIL 15

Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Roscommon in Ballintubber 2pm

SUNDAY APRIL 17

Connacht SFC: London v Leitrim in Emerald McGovern Park Ruislip 2.30

SUNDAY APRIL 24

Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Clare at 1pm (home game)

SATURDAY APRIL 30

Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Sligo at 2.00

Leitrim GAA Gaeltacht Scholarships

RESULTS

Spring League Division 1A: Gortletteragh 1-1 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-17

U19 League

A: Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-4 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-13; St Francis 5-18 Melvin Gaels 1-5

B: St Brigid's 7-12 Drumkeerin 1-8; Leitrim Gaels 5-12 St. Joseph's 0-13; Fenagh St.Caillins w/o Annaduff scr; Rinn Gaels w/o St Patrick’s Dromahair scr

Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League 

Group Ban: St Joseph’s 0-14 Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-9;  Ballymahon 0-2 Fenagh St Caillins 0-46; St Vincent's 0-20 St Joseph’s 0-26

Group Bui: Leitrim Gaels scr St Francis w/o; Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-25 St Colmcilles 0-20; Leitrim Gaels 0-16 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-15; Clonbroney scr Allen Gaels w/o

Group Dubh: St Vincent’s w/o Drumkeerin scr; Drumkeerin 0-13 St Patrick’s Og 0-26

Group Dearg: Annaduff 0-30 Granard 0-33; St Mary’s blue 0-13 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-38

Group Glas: St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-18 Grattan Gaels 0-42; St Brigid’s 0-20 Mohill 0-22

Group Gorm: Rinn Gaels 0-40 Shannon Gaels 0-8

Dermot Molloy Hurling League: Easkey w/o Carrick scr; Western Gaels 1-9 Cluainin 1-9

The Mezzano.ie Connacht PPS FC

Junior E FC: Elphin 4-4 Carrigallen VS 3-18

First Year B FC: Roscommon CBS 6-8 Carrick CS 2-1

First Year C FC: Ballinamore CS 2-6 Balla 6-17

First year D FC: Carrigallen VS 1-5 Roscommon CS 7-12

Juvenile C FC: Scoil Mhuire Strokestown scr Ballinamore CS w/o

Juvenile D FC: St Tiernan’s 4-18 Carrigallen VS 4-7

