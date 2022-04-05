Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

WEDNESDAY APRIL 6
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Group Glas: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Killoe 7.00 Kilassnet
THURSDAY APRIL 7
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL: All 7.00
Group Dearg: Clonguish Og v Glencar Manorhamilton
Group Glas: Grattan Gaels v St Brigid’s
Group Bui: St Colmcilles v Leitrim Gaels
SATURDAY APRIL 9
Spring League: All games 7:00
Division 1: Drumreilly v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Aughawillan; Annaduff v Gortletteragh; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Carrigallen; Aughnasheelin v Glencar Manorhamilton
Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola; Allen Gaels v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Fenagh St Caillins v Aughavas; Ballinalgera v Eslin
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL
Group Bui: Clonbroney v Mac Diarmada Gaels 11.00
Group Dubh: Drumkeerin v St Mary’s white 12.00
SUNDAY APRIL 10
Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Longford in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00
Celtic Challenge: Leitrim v Longford in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 12.00
U19 Finals: All 1.00
A Final: St Francis v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Drumshanbo
B Final: Rinn Gaels v St Joseph’s in Gortletteragh
WEDNESDAY APRIL 13
Eirgrid Connacht U20 FC Semi-Final: Leitrim v Mayo or Galway
FRIDAY APRIL 15
Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Roscommon in Ballintubber 2pm
SUNDAY APRIL 17
Connacht SFC: London v Leitrim in Emerald McGovern Park Ruislip 2.30
SUNDAY APRIL 24
Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Clare at 1pm (home game)
SATURDAY APRIL 30
Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Sligo at 2.00
RESULTS
Spring League Division 1A: Gortletteragh 1-1 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-17
U19 League
A: Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-4 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-13; St Francis 5-18 Melvin Gaels 1-5
B: St Brigid's 7-12 Drumkeerin 1-8; Leitrim Gaels 5-12 St. Joseph's 0-13; Fenagh St.Caillins w/o Annaduff scr; Rinn Gaels w/o St Patrick’s Dromahair scr
Barna Waste/Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League
Group Ban: St Joseph’s 0-14 Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-9; Ballymahon 0-2 Fenagh St Caillins 0-46; St Vincent's 0-20 St Joseph’s 0-26
Group Bui: Leitrim Gaels scr St Francis w/o; Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-25 St Colmcilles 0-20; Leitrim Gaels 0-16 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-15; Clonbroney scr Allen Gaels w/o
Group Dubh: St Vincent’s w/o Drumkeerin scr; Drumkeerin 0-13 St Patrick’s Og 0-26
Group Dearg: Annaduff 0-30 Granard 0-33; St Mary’s blue 0-13 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-38
Group Glas: St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-18 Grattan Gaels 0-42; St Brigid’s 0-20 Mohill 0-22
Group Gorm: Rinn Gaels 0-40 Shannon Gaels 0-8
Dermot Molloy Hurling League: Easkey w/o Carrick scr; Western Gaels 1-9 Cluainin 1-9
The Mezzano.ie Connacht PPS FC
Junior E FC: Elphin 4-4 Carrigallen VS 3-18
First Year B FC: Roscommon CBS 6-8 Carrick CS 2-1
First Year C FC: Ballinamore CS 2-6 Balla 6-17
First year D FC: Carrigallen VS 1-5 Roscommon CS 7-12
Juvenile C FC: Scoil Mhuire Strokestown scr Ballinamore CS w/o
Juvenile D FC: St Tiernan’s 4-18 Carrigallen VS 4-7
