Connacht Scor na nOg title for Annaduff Set Dancers

Annaduff’s Set Dancers were Leitrim’s only winners at the Connacht Scor na nOg Finals last Saturday in Ballinasloe as they claimed an impressive victory in the event. They now represent Connacht in the All-Ireland Finals in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney on Sunday May 1. Pictured, back, from left, Emily Gannon, Kate O’Reilly, Eimear Healy, Síofra Mooney, Vincent Neary (Connacht Scór Chairperson). (Front) Claire Flanagan, Catherine Gannon, Ailíse Maxwell, and Sarah Gannon
