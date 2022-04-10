Search

10 Apr 2022

Great celebrations as Leitrim hurlers strike late to beat Longford - GALLERY

10 Apr 2022 6:24 PM

A Joe Murray penalty over three minutes into added time saw Leitrim snatch a 4-9 to 0-20 victory over Longford in the first round of the Lory Meagher Cup on Sunday in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images of fans enjoying the game ... see who you can spot!

