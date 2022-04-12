Tickets selling fast for Leitrim's clash with London in Ruislip

If you are one of the seemingly thousands of Leitrim fans journeying across the Irish sea next weekend for Leitrim's Connacht SFC first round clash with London, you best make sure that you have your ticket with London GAA reporting that tickets are selling fast for the eagerly anticipated clash in McGovern Emerald Park.

Both Connacht GAA and London GAA have stressed that admission to Sunday's game is by advance ticket sales only with no sales at the gate.

You can purchase tickets for the game in McGovern Emerald Park can get their tickets via the GAA's link HERE. Stand tickets for Sunday's are €30 each with terrace tickets costing €25 each, U16s go free.

REMINDER that this weekend’s Connacht clash between London and Leitrim is advance tickets ONLY



Don't miss out and buy yours in plenty of time here:https://t.co/FEIgrhQW3N pic.twitter.com/WpWnEzlK0c — Official London GAA (@LondainGAA) April 12, 2022

London GAA are reporting that tickets are selling fast so if you are making the journey to Ruislip, make sure you don't get left without the all important match ticket!

Connacht SFC Leitrim v London - Match Ticket Details - https://t.co/4UXZVqijEk pic.twitter.com/xwqAxYT5bP — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) April 8, 2022

St Kiernan's GAA Club in London also urged their members to make sure they got their tickets in advance!