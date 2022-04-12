Tickets selling fast for Leitrim's clash with London in Ruislip

If you are one of the seemingly thousands of Leitrim fans journeying across the Irish sea next weekend for Leitrim's Connacht SFC first round clash with London, you best make sure that you have your ticket with London GAA reporting that tickets are selling fast for the eagerly anticipated clash in McGovern Emerald Park.
Both Connacht GAA and London GAA have stressed that admission to Sunday's game is by advance ticket sales only with no sales at the gate.
You can purchase tickets for the game in McGovern Emerald Park can get their tickets via the GAA's link HERE. Stand tickets for Sunday's are €30 each with terrace tickets costing €25 each, U16s go free.
REMINDER that this weekend’s Connacht clash between London and Leitrim is advance tickets ONLY— Official London GAA (@LondainGAA) April 12, 2022
Don't miss out and buy yours in plenty of time here:https://t.co/FEIgrhQW3N pic.twitter.com/WpWnEzlK0c
London GAA are reporting that tickets are selling fast so if you are making the journey to Ruislip, make sure you don't get left without the all important match ticket!
Connacht SFC Leitrim v London - Match Ticket Details - https://t.co/4UXZVqijEk pic.twitter.com/xwqAxYT5bP— Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) April 8, 2022
St Kiernan's GAA Club in London also urged their members to make sure they got their tickets in advance!
Reminder to all members to purchase your tickets online for @LondainGAA and @LeitrimGAA , tickets are selling fast so don’t miss the boat , get out there and support our clubmen #EasterSunday— St Kiernans London (@StKiernansGAA) April 11, 2022
Help raise funds for Leitrim Animal Welfare to help in their care of dogs like this sweet little girl! Picture: Leitrim Animal Welfare Instagram
The proposal, under Part V of the 2000 Planning and Development Act, represents 10 per cent of the €466 million, 881 unit apartment scheme Hammerson proposes to build. File Pic.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.