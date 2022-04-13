Late rally leaves Leitrim a point short as fans enjoy Pairc Sean sunshine - GALLERY

A furious late rally that yielded Leitrim 2-2 in the final nine minutes of action in Wednesday's EirGrid Connacht U20 FC Semi-Final wasn't enough to see the Green & Gold bring off a shock victory over Mayo in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Mayo, who dominated the vast majority of this contest, hung on for a 0-16 to 2-9 victory to book their place in the final against Sligo and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some images of fans enjoying the action and the sunshine at the famed Carrick venue .... see who you can spot!