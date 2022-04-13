Search

13 Apr 2022

Late rally leaves Leitrim a point short as fans enjoy Pairc Sean sunshine - GALLERY

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

13 Apr 2022 10:22 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

A furious late rally that yielded Leitrim 2-2 in the final nine minutes of action in Wednesday's EirGrid Connacht U20 FC Semi-Final wasn't enough to see the Green & Gold bring off a shock victory over Mayo in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Mayo, who dominated the vast majority of this contest, hung on for a 0-16 to 2-9 victory to book their place in the final against Sligo and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some images of fans enjoying the action and the sunshine at the famed Carrick venue .... see who you can spot!

BREAKING: Beirne suspension upheld as Leitrim forward to miss London clash

Hard not to be envious as Leagues leave Leitrim on the outside looking in

THE LAST POINT

Tickets selling fast for Leitrim's clash with London in Ruislip

Fans reminded to buy tickets in advance of Sunday's Connacht SFC first round clash in McGovern Emerald Park