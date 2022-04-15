BREAKING: Andy Moran names his first Championship team as Leitrim take on London

Andy Moran has named his first team for a Leitrim Connacht Senior Championship match with one championship debutant named among the first 15 for Sunday’s clash with London in McGovern Emerald Park.

Darren Maxwell is the sole Leitrim debutant but there is some bad news for Leitrim fans with the news that Maxwell’s Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins clubmates Dean McGovern and Tom Prior have not been named in the 26 strong man squad for Sunday’s crunch clash.

Both McGovern and Prior suffered injuries in the Allianz NFL campaign which has ruled them out of Sunday’s game, exacerbating the loss of chief scorer Keith Beirne who is suspended for the contest.

There is a return to the starting line-up for Mohill’s Shane Quinn, Glencar Manorhamilton’s James Rooney and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins Shane Moran.

Fenagh St Caillin’s have the biggest representation on the starting 15 with cousins Ryan and Riordan O’Rourke joining Donal Wrynn in the team while Mark Diffley (St Mary’s Kiltoghert) and Darragh Rooney (St Jude’s Dublin) also make the squad.

Glencar Manorhamilton (Paddy Maguire & James Rooney), Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins (Darren Maxwell & Shane Moran), Mohill (Shane Quinn & Domhnaill lLynn), Leitrim Gaels (Donal Casey & David Bruen) and Aughawillan (Pearce Dolan and Mark Plunkett) all have two players on the team.

The full Leitrim panel is as follows: