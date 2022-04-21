Search

Connacht GAA announce streaming of Leitrim Minor clash with Mayo

Fans reminded that tickets for Friday's game in Ballina must be purchased in advance with no ticket sales at the ground

Reporter:

John Connolly

21 Apr 2022 1:51 PM

Connacht GAA have announced that Leitrim's clash with Mayo in the opening round of the Electric Ireland Connacht Minor Football Championship will be streamed live from the Ballina Stephenites venue on Friday evening.

The Provincial body have also reminded all fans intending on travelling to Ballina that there will be no sale of tickets at the match venue and tickets for the game can be purchased through the following link: HERE.

Fans turn out to support Leitrim Ladies in victory over Roscommon - GALLERY

Tickets for the game cost €10 each while it will also cost €10 to stream the game from the comfort of your own home.

Leitrim take on Mayo in their first game on Friday before taking on Roscommon at home on Friday May 6. They are away to Sligo a week later on May 13, before hosting Galway in their final game on May 20. Semi-Finals are fixed for Friday May 27, with A & B Finals down for Friday June 3.

Leitrim's O'Rourke, Wrynn and Casey named on GAA Team of the Week

BREAKING: Injury time O'Rourke goal seals hard fought Leitrim victory in London

LONDON 2-11 LEITRIM 3-12

