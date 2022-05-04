Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Roisin McHugh scores a goal against Sligo Picture: Willie Donnellan
THURSDAY MAY 5
Westlink Coaches U15 League: All 7.00
Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels 6.45; Annaduff v St Mary’s white; Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Joseph’s in Ballinamore
Division 2: Drumkeerin v St Brigid’s; Mohill v Fenagh St Caillins; Leitrim Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Division 3: Rinn Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels
FRIDAY MAY 6
Connacht Minor FC: Leitrim v Roscommon in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00
Masonite Division 1 Res: Mohill v Melvin Gaels 7.45
SATURDAY MAY 7
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1 Res: Glencar Manorhamilton v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 6.00; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Drumkeerin; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Carrigallen
Division 2 Res: Aughawillan v Leitrim Gaels; Allen Gaels v Kiltubrid; Glencar Manorhamilton v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 7.30; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Annaduff 7.30
Division 3 Res: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Bornacoola; Cloone v Aughnasheelin; Aughavas v Gortletteragh
SUNDAY MAY 8
Connacht Senior FC Semi-Final: Galway v Leitrim in Pearse Stadium 3.30. Referee: Paul Falooon (Down)
Lory Meagher Cup: Lancashire v Leitrim in Parnells Coolock 12.30
TUESDAY MAY 10
U17 Regional competition: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Northern Gaels; Mohill v Lough Allen Gaels; Southern Gaels v Eastern Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels (7.00)
THURSDAY MAY 12
Westlink Coaches U15 League: All 7.00
Division 1: St. Mary's White v Glencar-Manorhamilton 6.45; Allen Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels 6.45; St. Joseph's v Annaduff in Aughavas
Division 2: Fenagh St Caillins v Drumkeerin; St Brigids v Leitrim Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mohill
Division 3: Allen Gaels v Rinn Gaels 8.00; St. Mary's Blue v Glencar Manorhamilton 8.00
FRIDAY MAY 13
Connacht Minor FC: Sligo v Leitrim
Spring League Division 1B: Carrigallen v Leitrim Gaels 7.45
SATURDAY MAY 14
Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Louth in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada
RESULTS
Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim 2-19 Sligo 0-14
Westlink Coaches U15 League
Division 1: Allen Gaels 2-7 St Mary’s white 4-15; Glencar Manorhamilton 9-21 St Joseph’s 3-9; Mac Diarmada Gaels 2-8 Annaduff 3-5; St Mary’s white v Mac Diarmada Gaels 6.45
Division 2: Mohill 1-10 Drumkeerin 4-9; St Patrick’s Dromahair 3-16 St Brigid’s 5-11; Leitrim Gaels 4-12 Fenagh St Caillins 1-9
Division 3: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s blue ; Melvin Gaels 3-7 Glencar Manorhamilton 5-11; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-12 Rinn Gaels 4-13
Spring League
Division 1: Annaduff 2-6 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-17; Gortletteragh 2-12 Drumreilly 0-11; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 5-9 Aughawillan 0-9; Glencar Manorhamilton 0-15 Carrigallen 0-6; Melvin Gaels 1-5 Aughnasheelin 0-6; Leitrim Gaels 0-11 Mohill 4-13
Division 2: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 1-13 Bornacoola 0-12; Kiltubrid 2-5 Allen Gaels 0-7; St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-13 Drumkeerin 2-6; Fenagh St Caillins 2-9 Ballinaglera 1-10; Cloone 6-18 Eslin 1-5
Masonite ACL
Division 2 Reserve: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 0-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-10; Kiltubrid v Glencar Manorhamilton
Division 3 Reserve: Aughnasheelin 3-13 Mohill 2-8
U17 Regional: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-15 Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 3-3; Mohill 5-18 Eastern Gaels 1-8; Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-1 Northern Gaels 0-0; Southern Gaels 0-4 Lough Allen Gaels 7-18; Eastern Gaels 2-8 Mac Diarmada Gaels 2-9; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 0-6 Mohill 4-8; Northern Gaels scr Southern Gaels w/o
