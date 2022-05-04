Search

04 May 2022

Fans urged to get tickets in advance for as Moran relishes Leitrim's clash with Galway next Sunday

Fans urged to get tickets in advance for as Moran relishes Leitrim's clash with Galway next Sunday

Reporter:

John Connolly

04 May 2022 1:03 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim fans have been urged to get their tickets for Sunday's highly anticipated Connacht Senior Championship Semi-Final against Galway as Green & Gold manager Andy Moran wants his players to show what they are capable of against the presumptive favourites.

Tickets for the game are on sale through Ticketmaster.com with stand tickets costing €30 for adults in the stand and €25 for students & OAPs while terrace tickets cost €25 for adults, €20 for students/OAPs with juvenile tickets €5.

Tickets on sale for Leitrim's clash with Roscommon in Electric Ireland Connacht MFC

The general view may be that Leitrim have nothing to lose next Sunday when they take on Galway in Pearse Stadium in the Connacht Senior Championship Semi-Final as the Tribesmen dethroned 2021 champions Mayo last Sunday week while Leitrim achieved their main priority by overcoming a ferocious challenge from London in Ruislip and many are predicting an easy passage to the Provincial Final for Padraic Joyce’s side.

So favoured are the Tribesmen that many are wondering if Leitrim have ‘nothing to lose’ but the Leitrim manager is adamant his players can put on a show in Salthill: “Of course when a Division 4 team goes playing a Division 1 team, it is that 'nothing to lose' scenario but we have stated, and I’ve been very open about saying it, but we have very talented players within our group, we’ve got players that I feel can play at a higher level.

“Yes, there is that element of ‘nothing to lose’ but there is that element of going up and putting on a real good and competitive performance and seeing where that takes us. It is 15 on 15 at the end of the day, that’s the match.”

Justice needs to be even handed

THE LAST POINT

In fact, the Leitrim manager believes both teams came through very similar challenges in their first round games: “There was huge pressure on the London game, two division 4 teams going at it and you’re on about ‘winner takes all’ scenarios. The London game was that pressure game for us, similar to what Galway faced against Mayo. Both teams will be looking at it very differently heading into Sunday but it is something to be looking forward to.”

The winners of Sunday's semi final will take on Roscommon after Anthony Cunningham's men had a comfortable 0-23 to 0-11 victory over Sligo last Saturday in Markievicz Park, the Connacht Final take place on Sunday May 29.

Leitrim heading to Salthill as Tribe dethrone Mayo in thriller

MAYO 0-16 GALWAY 1-14

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media