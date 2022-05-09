Search

09 May 2022

Moran wants a reaction from Leitrim players as he sets sights on Tailteann Cup

Leitrim manager not happy with format of new competition and urges proper promotion of Tailteann Cup

Moran wants a reaction from Leitrim players as he sets sights on Tailteann Cup

Leitrim manager Andy Moran looks on at the action during Sunday's Connacht SFC Semi-Final Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

09 May 2022 7:05 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim manager Andy Moran sees no reason why his players won't be motivated for the inaugural Tailteann Cup as the former Mayo great believes that the county's footballers can still achieve their dreams of competing with the best in the province.

In the aftermath of Sunday's 4-20 to 0-9 loss at the hands of Galway in the Connacht Senior championship Semi-Final in Pearse Stadium, a record defeat to the Tribesmen, Moran was clearly deflated by the experience but believes Leitrim players will give a reaction in the Tailteann Cup.

Galway run riot in second half to overwhelm brave Leitrim effort in Connacht Semi-Final

GALWAY 4-20 LEITRIM 0-9

“Maybe I thought we could get there faster than what was realistic,” the Leitrim manager told the media after the game, before adding “But I still think we can get to where we want to and the great thing about this is that we have another opportunity to go out and play another game in three weeks time.

“We’ve got the reaction all year, everybody has stayed in the panel which was huge for us. We have 34 fit guys in the panel, 36 guys in the panel right up to this week and we were unfortunate to lose Darren Maxwell and Darragh Rooney over the course of the last couple of weeks. I can’t see any reason why they wouldn’t give us a reaction.

“A couple of guys there at home - Aaron Hoare, Paul Keaney - these guys were really hurting to be left at home and they’ll get their chance over the next couple of weeks.”

Leitrim crowd out in force in Salthill to cheer on Green & Gold - GALLERY

Yet the Leitrim manager was not pleased with the proposed north south split in the Tailteann Cup nor the fact that it won't be a round robin competition: “I’d be disappointed with the way they’ve set it up. The whole North South thing was new to me, it came from nowhere last week - that wasn’t the way it was sold to us at the start, it was sold that you’d get three games after your championship exit.

“If they really want to build up smaller counties, promotion of it is going to be key. The more games you play - groups of four - would be absolutely ideal, you would have competitive games and if you want to bring on young guys and see them in competitive games”

See more from Andy Moran, Padraic Joyce and Donal Casey as well as analysis, pictures and report from Sunday's Connacht SFC Semi-Final in this week's Leitrim Observer

Adrian sets the standard for Minors after Leitrim battle back to dramatic Connacht MFC draw with Roscommon

Former Roscommon footballer lauds spirit and resilience of Green & Gold players following late drama on Friday evening

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Galway just a different Tribe

Damian Comer is congratulated by family and supporters after the game in the Connacht Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Galway at MacHale Park Picture: Ray Ryan Sportsfile

GAA

Galway just a different Tribe

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media