Search

12 May 2022

Tailteann Cup draw on RTE Morning Ireland show next Monday

Tailteann Cupm draw on RTE Morning Ireland show next Monday

Reporter:

John Connolly

12 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim will find out their opponents in the inaugural Tailteann Cup next Monday when the draw is held on RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

It has been confirmed that Leitrim will have a bye in the preliminary rounds  if all 17 eligible teams qualify for the new competition with Leitrim's first game due to be held on the weekend of May 28-29. 

Moran wants a reaction from Leitrim players as he sets sights on Tailteann Cup

Leitrim manager not happy with format of new competition and urges proper promotion of Tailteann Cup

This is due to their status as a team who reached a Provincial semi-final which would mean that Cavan, Sligo and possibly Westmeath and Tipperary would also be exempt from the draw.

The competition will be split  in two geographical groups up to the quarter final stage which could see Andy Moran’s side face the likes of  Cavan, Sligo, Fermanagh, Antrim, Down, Longford & London and possibly Westmeath.

New York, who will play all their games in Ireland, have a bye into the  quarter finals with Croke Park waiting for the next weekend's  Tipperary v Limerick and Kildare v Westmeath games to determine what teams go into what group. Should Tipperary or Westmeath advance to their provincial finals, it may avoid the need for a preliminary round draw.

The first named team drawn out of the hat will have home advantage for the first round and quarter final stages.

Galway run riot in second half to overwhelm brave Leitrim effort in Connacht Semi-Final

GALWAY 4-20 LEITRIM 0-9

Next year, there will be a new round robin group format for the Tailteann Cup with this year's winners guaranteed a place in the Sam Maguire competition regardless of their League position next year.

The Final will be held on Sunday July 9, in Croke Park.

Donal Casey vows that Leitrim will bounce back in Tailteann Cup

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media