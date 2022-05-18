Search

18 May 2022

Leitrim ladies set sights on All-Ireland as Antrim face Leitrim in Tailteann Cup

Leitrim ladies set sights on All-Ireland as Antrim face Leitrim in Tailteann Cup

Clare Owens, Ailish Cornyn and Michelle Guckian celebrate with delighted fans after Leitrim's victory in the TG4 Connacht LGFA Intermediate Final Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

18 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The weekend of May 28-29, promises to be a bumper weekend for Leitrim's mens and ladies football teams with both in action in All-Ireland action - Andy Moran's team taking on Antrim in the inaugural Tailteann Cup while Hugh Donnelly's Ladies start their All-Ireland campaign.

Fresh from retaining the Connacht title, Leitrim Ladies captain Clare Owens said that they were setting their sights on the All-Ireland campaign: “I don’t know what the draw is for the All-Ireland series but we will enjoy tonight, reset and I’m really excited about the Summer, it could be a long one yet.”

Leitrim Ladies had a point to prove against Roscommon says Player of the Match Michelle Guckian

With the full draw not fully confirmed, Leitrim do know that Wexford will be in their group with the game provisionally fixed for Sunday May 29.

For Leitrim men, it is expected their clash with Antrim will take place on the Saturday May 28, with the Connacht and Ulster Finals scheduled for the Sunday although it may be an unusually early start with the Leinster and Munster Football Finals on the Saturday along with clashes with the Champions League Final and the European Cup Rugby Final.

Andy Moran's side will face an Antrim team who were beaten 1-20 to 0-10 by Cavan in the Ulster championship. It will also be a rematch of the 2021 League clash that saw the Saffrons prevail 2-17 to 1-19 in Corrigan Park after Leitrim recovered from a 12 point deficit to almost snatch victory.

Favourites Cavan will host Down in Breffni Park, Sligo & London meet in Markievicz Park while Fermanagh travel to take on Longford.

Leitrim to host Antrim in first round of the Tailteann Cup

Leitrim celebrate as Green & Gold retain Connacht Intermediate crown - GALLERY

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media