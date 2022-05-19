Search

19 May 2022

Vital we kept our composure says Leitrim keeper Michelle Monaghan after Roscommon heroics

Vital we kept our composure says Leitrim keeper Michelle Monaghan after Roscommon heroics

Leitrim keeper Michelle Monaghan dives to prevent Roscommon's Laura Fleming from goaling early in the second half Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

19 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Keeping calm in the face of huge Roscommon pressure was vital to Leitrim’s victory in last Sunday’s TG4 Connacht LGFA Intermediate Final according to keeper Michelle Monaghan.

A reluctant interviewee, Michelle nevertheless found the perfect words to describe the frantic closing minutes of Sunday’s Final: “Roscommon were always there or thereabouts, they were coming back and it was vital that we kept our composure in the second half.

Leitrim ladies set sights on All-Ireland as Antrim face Leitrim in Tailteann Cup

“Definitely nervous towards the end - I was just praying the ball wouldn’t come in over my head or something like that but thank God we held out. We knew coming  towards the end that they’d be looking to lob the ball in around the square to get a goal so it was vital for us to keep our composure and just drive on from there.”

The St Francis clubwoman made a couple of superb saves, one in particular from Laura Fleming a match winning intervention but Michelle played down the save: “I don’t remember much about it, I usually just try to throw myself in front of the ball when I see it coming in.”

A big motivation for Leitrim was to make up for a disappointing League exit and it showed against Roscommon: “We were disappointed with the way the League ended but our goal today was obviously to retain the title and thank God we came away with it.”

Leitrim Ladies had a point to prove against Roscommon says Player of the Match Michelle Guckian

Leitrim Ladies had a point to prove against Roscommon says Player of the Match Michelle Guckian

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media