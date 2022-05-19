Vital we kept our composure says Leitrim keeper Michelle Monaghan after Roscommon heroics

Keeping calm in the face of huge Roscommon pressure was vital to Leitrim’s victory in last Sunday’s TG4 Connacht LGFA Intermediate Final according to keeper Michelle Monaghan.

A reluctant interviewee, Michelle nevertheless found the perfect words to describe the frantic closing minutes of Sunday’s Final: “Roscommon were always there or thereabouts, they were coming back and it was vital that we kept our composure in the second half.

“Definitely nervous towards the end - I was just praying the ball wouldn’t come in over my head or something like that but thank God we held out. We knew coming towards the end that they’d be looking to lob the ball in around the square to get a goal so it was vital for us to keep our composure and just drive on from there.”

The St Francis clubwoman made a couple of superb saves, one in particular from Laura Fleming a match winning intervention but Michelle played down the save: “I don’t remember much about it, I usually just try to throw myself in front of the ball when I see it coming in.”

A big motivation for Leitrim was to make up for a disappointing League exit and it showed against Roscommon: “We were disappointed with the way the League ended but our goal today was obviously to retain the title and thank God we came away with it.”