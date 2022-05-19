Search

19 May 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Action from the Connacht Minor FC with Jack Foley on the ball Picture: Willie Donnellan

19 May 2022 1:00 PM

THURSDAY MAY 19

Westlink Coaches U15 League: All 7.00

Division 1: St Mary’s white v St Joseph’s; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Allen Gaels

Division 2: St Brigids v Fenagh St Caillins in Aughawillan; Mohill v Leitrim Gaels; Drumkeerin v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Leitrim's Tailteann Cup clash with Antrim to be screened on GAA Go

FRIDAY MAY 20

Electric Ireland Connacht MFC: Leitrim v Galway in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

Spring League

Division 2 Final: Kiltubrid v Fenagh St Caillins 8.45

Division 1B: Carrigallen v Leitrim Gaels 7.45

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 3: Melvin Gaels v Allen Gaels; Rinn Gaels v St Mary’s blue in Gortletteragh (7.00)

SATURDAY MAY 21

Spring League Division 1 Final: Mohill v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 7.30

Sligo’s running game and goals hurt Leitrim - Dockery

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals: In Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

Division 5 Shield: Largy v Killenummery 1.00

Division 6 Shield: Hunt v Aughawillan 1.00

Division 5: Tarmon v Ardvarney 2.00

Division 3: Diffreen v Leckaun 2.00

Division 4: Aughavas v Gortletteragh 3.00

Girls Division 4: Cloone v St Clare’s 3.00

Division 2 Shield: Scoil Mhuire v St Clare’s 4.00

Girls Division 2: Carrigallen v Annaduff 5.00

Girls Division 1: Leitrim v Drumshanbo 6.00

Feile Peil na nOg Final: In McGovern Centre of Excellence

Quarter-Finals: Mohill v Annaduff 10.00; St Brigid’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels 10.00: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton 11.00; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Joseph’s 11.00

Shattered Conway bemoans small mistakes that cost Leitrim hurlers place in Lory Meagher Cup Final

SUNDAY MAY 22

Masonite ACL: All 1.00

Res Division 1: Melvin Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Drumkeerin v Mohill; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Fenagh St Caillins; Carrigallen v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

Res Division 2: Allen Gaels v Annaduff; Aughnasheelin v Aughavas; Gortletteragh v Ballinaglera; Melvin Gaels v Cloone 2.30

TUESDAY MAY 24

U17 Regional: Southern Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels in Dromod; Lough Allen Gaels v Northern Gaels; Mohill v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Eastern Gaels v Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels (7.00)

RESULTS

TG4 Connacht LGFA Intermediate Final: Leitrim 1-14 Roscommon 0-14

Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim 2-16 Louth 2-18

Electric Ireland Connacht MFC: Sligo 4-18 Leitrim 2-15

Spring League

Division 1A: Aughawillan 3-15 Annaduff 2-12; Gortletteragh 0-4 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-13

Division 1B: Melvin Gaels 2-13 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-12; Mohill 3-17 Aughnasheelin 0-9

Division 2A: Kiltubrid 2-17 Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 1-5; Drumkeerin 1-9 Allen Gaels 3-8; Bornacoola 2-11 St Patrick's Dromahair 2-19

Division 2B: Ballinaglera 1-12 Cloone 0-13

Masonite ACL

Reserve Division 2: Glencar-Manorhamilton 2-6 Leitrim Gaels 5-14; St Mary's Kiltoghert w/o Kiltubrid; Aughawillan scr Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's w/o

Reserve Division 3: Mohill 1-2 Gortletteragh 3-7; St Patrick's Dromahair 4-11 Aughnasheelin 1-12; Cloone 3-9 Ballinaglera 1-13

Westlink Coaches U15 League

Division 1: St. Mary's White 5-5 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-17; Allen Gaels 0-17 Mac Diarmada Gaels 2-5

Division 2: St Brigids 3-9 Leitrim Gaels 1-4; Fenagh St Caillins 0-12 Drumkeerin 4-8; St Patrick’s Dromahair w/o Mohill scr

Division 3: St Mary’s blue 3-5 Glencar Manorhamilton 2-7

U17 Regional: Mohill 3-12 Lough Allen Gaels 0-10; St Mary’s Kiltoghert w/o Northern Gaels scr; Southern Gaels 4-7 Eastern Gaels 1-12; Mac Diarmada Gaels 2-20 Sliabh an Iarainn 5-8; Northern Gaels scr Mohill w/o; Allen Gaels 4-10 Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-3; Eastern Gaels 2-9 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-16; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 3-5 Southern Gaels 1-18

