Search

18 May 2022

Leitrim's Tailteann Cup clash with Antrim to be screened on GAA Go

Leitrim's Tailteann Cup clash with Antrim to be screened on GAA Go

Leitrim's Mark Diffley pictured with players from the participating counties at the launch of the Tailteann Cup Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

John Connolly

18 May 2022 2:20 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim's clash with Antrim in the Tailteann Cup will take place on Saturday May 28, in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada and be screened on GAA.Go after Croke Park released fixture details for the first round of the inaugural competition.

Andy Moran's troops have a 2pm throw-in on Saturday week against an Antrim team who just missed out on promotion from Division 3 in the Allianz League with fans who are unable to make it to Carrick-on-Shannon able to watch the game via GAA.Go.

Leitrim ladies set sights on All-Ireland as Antrim face Leitrim in Tailteann Cup

In the other fixtures released by Croke Park, Cavan will host Down in Kingspan Breffni Park, also at 2pm, while Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will see Longford take on Fermanagh at 5.30 pm on the same day. The final Saturday game sees Sligo host London in Markievicz Park with a 6pm throw-in.

Carlow will take on Tipperary in Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday May 29, while Laois host Westmeath and the preliminary round winners of the games involving Wexford against Offaly and the clash of Wicklow and Waterford will also take place on the Sunday, all games at 2pm.

All games are winner on the day which means, in the event of a draw at the end of normal time, extra-time will be played and if the stalemate continues, the tie will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Leitrim to host Antrim in first round of the Tailteann Cup

Cruel, cruel heartbreak for Leitrim as Lory Meagher Cup Final place snatched away in added time

LEITRIM 2-16 LOUTH 2-18

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media