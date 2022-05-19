Leitrim set for rematch with Division 4 champions Offaly in TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Action from Leitrim's defeat to Offaly in the League semi-final - the teams will renew rivalry in the champoinship Picture: WIllie Donnellan
Leitrim will get a chance to avenge their Semi-Final loss at the hands of Offaly after the newly crowned Connacht champions were drawn in the same group as Lidl NFL Division 4 winners Offaly for this year's group stage of the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.
With two teams to come through the group stages, it will not be easy for Leitrim with Hugh Donnelly's side handed two away trips against Division 4 champions Offaly and Leinster finalists Wexford.
The Green & Gold will open their campaign with a home game against Wicklow, who were relegated from Division 3 earlier this year, on Sunday week, May 29, before an away trip to take on Offaly on Sunday June 5. They finish then with another away game against Leinster runners-up Wexford on Sunday June 12.
Defeated Connacht finalists Roscommon open with a home game against Leinster champions Kildare on June 5, before they take on neighbours Longford on June 12, while Sligo take on Laois on May 29, before facing new Ulster champions Tyrone a week later.
Should Leitrim qualify for the quarter-finals, they will face the teams from Group 4 which includes Sligo, Tyrone and Laois.
The draw in full is as follows:
Sunday May 29: Wexford v Offaly; Leitrim v Wicklow; Down v Clare; Kildare v Longford; Sligo v Laois
Sunday June 5: Offaly v Leitrim; Wicklow v Wexford; Louth v Down; Roscommon v Kildare; Tyrone v Sligo
Sunday June 12: Wexford v Leitrim; Offaly v Wicklow; Clare v Louth; Longford v Roscommon; Laois v Tyrone
Sunday June 26: All-Ireland Quarter Final 1: 1st Group A v 2nd Group D; 2: 1st Group B v 2nd Group C; 3: 1st Group C v 2nd Group B; 4: 1st Group D v 2nd Group A
Sunday July 10: All-Ireland Semi Finals: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2; Winner QF 3 v Winner QF4
