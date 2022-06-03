GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (June 4 & June 5)
It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on your screen - including the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers.
Saturday's action includes Mayo and Monaghan in the qualifiers while Antrim and Kerry go head to head in the Joe McDonagh Cup final before Galway face Kilkenny in the Leinster senior hurling final.
Sunday's live listings include Armagh and Tyrone in the qualifiers while the weekend's TV schedule will conclude with the Munster senior hurling final when Clare and Limerick clash at Semple Stadium.
GAA TV schedule for the weekend (June 4 & 5) below:
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Quarter-Final Round 3
Clare v Laois, Cusack Park, 1pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube
Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final
Offaly v New York, O'Connor Park, 2pm - GAAGO
Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final
Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm - GAAGO
All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier
Mayo v Monaghan, MacHale Park, 4pm - Sky Sports Arena
Joe McDonagh Cup Final
Antrim v Kerry, Croke Park, 4.30pm - RTÉ2
All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier
Clare v Meath, Cusack Park, 6pm - GAAGO
Leinster Senior Hurling Final
Galway v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 7pm - RTÉ2
All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier
Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, 1.30pm - RTÉ2
Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final
Leitrim v Sligo, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3pm - GAAGO
Munster Senior Hurling Final
Clare v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 4pm, RTÉ2
