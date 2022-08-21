Clash of the champions set for Friday evening as Leitrim CCC reveal fixtures

Ballinamore is the place to be next Friday evening as Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and 2022 Masonite Division 1 champions Mohill meet in an absolutely huge round three encounter in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin.

Friday's clash of the titans who produced a classic encounter in last year's Senior Final is the stand-out tie in round 3 of the senior championship and will surely attract plenty of neutrals to Ballinamore for a game that could leave one of the top two teams in the county in danger of missing out on the quarter-finals.

Table toppers Fenagh St Caillins could go a long way to sealing a place in the semi-finals if they overcome St Patrick's Dromahair in Glencar Community Field on Friday evening while Friday also sees the Smith Monumentals Intermediate clash of Drumreilly and Aughavas, all three games fixed for 7 pm.

On Saturday, St Mary's Kiltoghert will host Melvin Gaels, Aughawillan will face Glencar Manorhamilton at home and Leitrim Gaels entertain Gortletteragh with all three home teams hoping for a better return on home advantage with three away teams winning in round two of the senior grade.

Saturday's action also sees the remainder of the Smith Monumentals IFC games with Aughnasheelin hosting Bornacoola, Allen Gaels making the short trip to their neighbours Kiltubrid, Ballinaglera entertaining Annaduff at home while Mohill's second string travel to Drumkeerin, all games again fixed for 7 pm.

On Sunday, the Corrib Oil Junior B & C competitions start with four games in the B competition and two in the Junior grade.

Full details of next weekend's fixtures are as follows:

FRIDAY AUGUST 26

Connacht Gold SFC: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Fenagh St Caillins in Glencar Community field (7.00)

Smith Monumentals IFC: Drumreilly v Aughavas 7.00

SATURDAY AUGUST 27

Connacht Gold SFC: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Melvin Gaels; Aughawillan v Glencar Manorhamilton; Leitrim Gaels v Gortletteragh (7.00)

Smith Monumentals IFC: Aughnasheelin v Bornacoola; Kiltubrid v Allen Gaels; Ballinaglera v Annaduff; Drumkeerin v Mohill (7.00)

SUNDAY AUGUST 28

Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Gortletteragh v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Fenagh St Caillins v Carrigallen; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Allen Gaels in Glencar; Drumkeerin v Leitrim Gaels (1.00)

Corrib Oil Junior C FC: Ballinaglera v Bornacoola; Kiltubrid v Melvin Gaels (1.00)