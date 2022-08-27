Search

28 Aug 2022

Big wins for Leitrim Gaels, St Mary's and Aughawillan as Kiltubrid stun neighbours Allen Gaels with late, late winner

Big wins for Leitrim Gaels, St Mary's and Aughawillan as Kiltubrid stun neighbours Allen Gaels with late, late winner

Conor Hackett in action for St Mary's against Melvin Gaels Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

27 Aug 2022 11:46 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim Gaels secured their place in the Connacht Gold SFC quarter-finals while Aughawillan and St Mary's Kiltoghert took a major place to joining them in the top six places after an intriguing round of games in the Leitrim Club championships on Saturday evening.

The biggest drama came in Kiltubrid in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship when the home team staged a late smash and grab raid when Kealan McKeon dispatched a penalty over five minutes into added time to take a dramatic 2-7 to 2-6 win over Allen Gaels while there were also big wins for Aughnasheelin, Drumkeerin and Annaduff.

Leitrim lose selector as James Glancy joins Paddy Christie's management team at Longford

In the Senior grade, Leitrim Gaels maintained their unbeaten start to the championship with a comfortable 2-17 to 0-10 victory over a battling but limited Gortletteragh. The win leaves the Gaels second in the table on scoring difference from Fenagh St Caillins and on course to book a place in the semi-finals with one round of the group stages still remaining.

Shaun Chandler and Enda Moreton both grabbed goals in the first half that gave a misfiring Gaels a 2-3 to 0-4 halftime lead as manager Paul Prior looked on bemused as his side kicked a succession of very costly wides. Whatever was said at the halftime obviously worked as the Gaels would go on to kick 14 points in the second half with Enda Moreton kicking some superlative efforts from long range.

Aughawillan won their huge battle with Glencar Manorhamilton 1-9 to 0-9 to move into fifth place in the table but it was a tight battle throughout. Morgan Quinn's goal three minutes before the interval proved to be the decisive score as the home team kept the north Leitrim men at bay to pick up their second win of the campaign.

In Pairc Naomh Mhuire, Conor Hackett's goal after just seven minutes got St Mary's off to a strong start against Melvin Gaels and the home side added two more goals before the break, Adam Reynolds and David O'Connell grabbing the majors as they led 3-7 to 0-3 at the halftime interval.

The Carrick men would add a further goal from sub Brian O'Donnell while the Kinlough men also grabbed a goal through Matthew Cleary as St Mary's recorded a 4-12 to 1-5 victory, a win that moves them into fourth place on scoring difference behind Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins.

Mohill didn't take their chance says manager Eamonn O'Hara

In the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship, the big drama came in Pairc Cil Tiobraid as the home side defeated their neighbours Allen Gaels 2-7 to 2-6. The home team got off to a blistering start when Danny McWeeney goaled in the first minute and Kiltubrid led 1-6 to 0-3 at halftime but the Drumshanbo men got themselves back into it with a goal just after the break.

Kiltubrid were holding out but a goal on 19 minutes put the Drumshanbo men in front and they stretched their lead to two points approaching added time. However, there was one final dramatic twist in the tale when Kealan McKeon converted a penalty in the 65th minute to snatch a 2-7 to 2-6 victory.

That victory is Kiltubrid's first of the campaign while the Drumshanbo men, relegated from Senior last year, suffered their first loss.

Aughnasheelin continue to set a strong early pace as they proved too strong in the second half for Bornacoola. An early Ciaran Cullen goal put the home side into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead but a goal from Ronan Mulligan got the Bors back into contention as they trailed 1-8 to 1-4 at the break.

However, in the second half, Aughnasheelin took complete control with goals from Aaron Hoare and Fintan Fitzpatrick as they surged to a 3-15 to 1-10 victory that leaves them top of the table by virtue of a better scoring difference of plus 16 to Annaduff's plus 15.

Annaduff had looked in bother early in their contest with Ballinaglera as they trailed 1-7 to 0-6 at the halftime break and the scores were level with five minutes remaining in the contest. But two points from Joe Cox's side eased them to their second win of the grade on a 0-15 to 1-10 scoreline.

Shane Moran looks to build on Ballinamore’s vital victory

On Friday evening, Drumreilly picked up their first win of the campaign with Conor Gaffney leading the way scoring ten points in their 0-15 to 1-8 win over Aughavas who now have no wins after two outings. It was Drumreilly's first win of the campaign after they suffered a heavy loss to Annaduff in the first round.

Drumkeerin also picked up their first win of the campaign when they had a hard fought 0-14 to 0-11 win at home over Mohill's second string. Ronan Kennedy kicked all but one of Mohill's points but with Francie Davitt and Cathal McCauley scoring well for the home side, Drumkeerin picked up a much needed first win.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media