Boost for Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher as Fergal Clancy returns

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher have received a major with the news that former Leitrim star Fergal Clancy has transferred back to his native club.

The former Leitrim star spent two years with Ballyboden St. Enda’s and was sorely missed as Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher suffered the indignity of heavy defeats and not been able to field a team during the championship last year.

Clancy’s return will be a major boost for the north Leitrim men but Mohill have suffered a blow with the news that long serving midfielder Darren McLoughlin has transferred to Ramor United in Virginia, Co Cavan.

Melvin Gaels are another to have an incoming player with Bundoran’s Mason Collins joining the Kinlough outfit while Gortletteragh lose Edward Tyrell to Thomas McCurtain’s in London.

Aughawillan have lost the Stringer brothers, Brian and Mark, to Templeport in Cavan while Leitrim Gaels have lost the influential and former Leitrim underage player Aaron McLoughlin who has joined the Leitrim Club in New York.

St. Mary’s Kiltoghert’s Colm O’Reilly has also seen his transfer to Madison Hurling in the United States.

Mohill's Darren McLoughlin tackles Glencar/Manorhamilton's Paddy Maguire in last year's County Final - both men will be playing their club football outside Leitrim this year.