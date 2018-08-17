50th anniversary of Kiltubrid Under 16s winning back to back county titles

They came from the US, UK, near and far throughout the country to pay homage to the visionaries in 1967/68 who had helped to make Kiltubrid GAA Club the successful club it is today.



They came also to celebrate the success of the 1967 and 1968 U16 teams who had made history by winning back to back U16 championships and also to remember their mentors and colleagues from those teams who had gone to their eternal reward.

Up until then the parish had struggled with continuity in the club as, like many other clubs, there was no real structure in place, no football pitches, only the goodwill of local farmers in Laheen and Aughnahoo to provide a reasonably flat surface where a football match could be played.



Along came the late Anselm Reynolds, the late Micheal Sweeney, John Keaney and TP Keane who realised that there was a significant number of skilled young players in the parish to bring success in 1967/68.



In later years we would have success at Junior, Intermediate and Senior county titles.



Thanks to the efforts of many great people a new football pitch and dressing rooms were secured and Kiltubrid GAA Club now goes from strength to strength.



The weekend started with a celebration of a bilingual mass by Fr Liam Kelly who played on both teams in 1967 and 1968. Former players did readings and brought gifts to the altar. The ceremony was enhanced by the music and singing of Kiltubrid’s own Eleanor Shanley and Peter Farrell.



Later in Cardiff’s Lounge players, mentors and relatives of deceased members were presented with trophies to celebrate the occasion. Old friendships renewed, games replayed and feats of former great games recalled, embellished and retold.

Highlight of the weekend was the most enjoyable and informative tour of the parish’s historical sites on Saturday hosted by Fr Liam.



The weekend was brought to a close later that evening with a memorable celebration meal in the Lough Allen Hotel in Drumshanbo and music and song that lasted until the small hours of the morning.



Our very deep appreciation goes to Fr Liam in giving so generously of his time, talent and knowledge to make this an unforgettable weekend in our lives.



The contribution of individuals is paramount to the success of teams and of the club. We salute the former players who provided the financial assistance, those who continue to work as officers in management, coaching roles and supporters within the club.



To the organising committee, current and past management teams and players, Cardiff’s, Lough Allen Hotel management and staff, the Kiltubrid sean nós dancers ,and all who helped in every way to make this weekend a resounding success - go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir.

