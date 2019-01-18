Watch | Seamus O'Rourke leaves Croke Park in hysterics at launch of Leitrim GAA Supporters Club

A large crowd of Leitrim Gaels descended on Croke Park's Celtic Suite last night for the 2019 Dublin launch of the Leitrim GAA Supporter's Club.

A bumper crowd was in attendance for the annual gathering with Leitrim Observer columnist and former county footballer Colin Regan acting as MC for the night.

Read Also: "Harte of the Matter" a great success for Melvin Gaels - GALLERY

A great evening's entertainment saw Colin conduct interviews with County Board Chairman Terence Boyle and manager Terry Hyland while the Leitrim Guardian's 2019 Person of the Year Seamus O'Rourke regaled the crowd in his own unique and highly entertaining manner.

Seamus also showed his more serious side as he spoke about his deep pride in all things Leitrim and looked back fondly on his time in the Leitrim jersey which incredibly saw him represent the county's minor, U-21, junior and senior team all in the one year.

It was an evening that proved to be thoroughly enjoyable for those in attendance and those following events courtesy of the live stream broadcast by Leitrim GAA on Facebook.

Great stuff from @LeitrimGAA Supporters Club launch at Croker:@Rego101 “Have ye a philosophy for how football should be played?”

Terry Hyland: “No - but I have a philosophy for winning games!”

Ya boy ya!!!! pic.twitter.com/NnD0OPXXCJ — Sean McPartlin (@SeanMcP) January 17, 2019

In Croke Park @seamus_orourke in great form with @LeitrimGAA supporters and really looking forward to the season ahead. Lot of belief and confidence for 2019 pic.twitter.com/fpDUFO9L97 — Leitrim Development Company (@leitrimdevco) January 17, 2019

Read Also: Crisis averted as Ladies form new County Board