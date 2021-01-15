LGFA Higher Education Championships cancelled for 2020-2021 academic year

The Ladies Gaelic Football Higher Education Championships for the 2020/21 academic year are suspended due to the current national health restrictions.

A decision on future of the 20/21 the championships will be taken at the LGFA HEC AGM, which is currently scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 2. National Health restrictions will determine whether this meeting will take place in person or online.

The decision to postpone games means that there has been no competitive action in the current academic year, and is in line with other restrictions which have severely curtailed the ability of all teams to organise training (including contact training) and games since the suspension of the 2020 O'Connor Cup and other Championships last March.

Donal Barry LGFA HEC Chairperson said “We are extremely conscious of the challenges that Covid-19 has presented to our players both at a personal level and a playing level and we have taken the decision to suspend our competitions rather than cancel at the moment but we will look again at this in June. Playing college football is as much about the social aspect as the competing aspect and we hope to be in a position later in the year to make a more informed decision into whether we can facilitate championship football or not.

“We ask all our members to follow the government guidelines in tackling Covid and we hope that once we have defeated this pandemic that we can get back to enjoying our sport."