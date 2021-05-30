Leitrim LGFA release details of Summer League to cater for club players

Leitrim LFGA County Board have announced details of a Summer League competition to cater for club players while county action is still ongoing.

With the later stages of the Lidl NFL campaign taking place over the last few weeks of June and the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship due to start on the weekend of July 10/11, the new League will be a great chance for club players who are not part of the Senior County set-up to get some games in before the club championship starts.

The competition is divided into three groups. Group 1 features Sean O'Heslin's, Glencar/Manorhamilton, St Francis, St Joseph's and St Brigid's. Group 2 features Dromahair, Kiltubrid, Mohill and St Mary's Kiltoghert while Annaduff, Keeldra Gaels, Drumkeerin and Fenagh are in Group 3.

In Group 1, the top two teams qualify for the finals while the top two in Groups 2 and 3 face each other in semi-finals with the Finals slated for the weekend of August 1/2. The team that tops the group will have home advantage in the semi-finals with a coin toss to determine home advantage for the final.

All games 15-a-side by default where clubs have two or more subs available – 13, 11 & 9-a-side available where needed. Unlimited substitutes will be allowed and if a home team's ground is unavailable, the match will be played at away team’s ground; if both unplayable, county board will sort venue.

The full list of fixtures is as follows: (All games 11.00, first named team at home)

SUNDAY JUNE 20

Group 1: Sean O’Heslins v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Francis v St Joseph’s

Group 2: Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Mohill v St Mary’s

Group 3: Annaduff v Keeldra Gaels; Fenagh v Drumkeerin

SUNDAY JUNE 27

Group 1: St Francis v Sean O’Heslin’s; St Joseph’s v St Brigid’s

Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Dromahair; Kiltubrid v Mohill

Group 3: Drumkeerin v Annaduff; Keeldra Gaels v Fenagh

SUNDAY JULY 4

Group 1: Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Francis; St Brigid’s v Sean O’Heslins

SUNDAY JULY 11

Group 1: St Brigid’s v St Francis; St Joseph’s v Glencar/Manorhamiton

Group 2: Mohill v Dromahair; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Kiltubrid

Group 3: Drumkeerin v Keeldra Gaels; Fenagh v Annaduff

SUNDAY JULY 25

Group 1: St Brigid’s v St Francis; St Joseph’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton

Group 2 & 3: Semi-Finals

AUGUST 1-2

Finals