Leitrim name experienced line-up for Castlebar clash -GALLERY

Leitrim players chat to manager Terry Hyland during the clash with Mayo Picture: Willie Donnellan
Leitrim have named an experienced team to take on Mayo in Sunday’s Connacht Senior Championship Semi-Final in Elvery’s Mac Hale Park in Castlebar with Tom Prior making his first championship start for the Green & Gold.
Prior impressed for the County U20 side in last Tuesday’s demoralising defeat against Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park and saw action as a late sub last November against Mayo.
The Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins youngster starts at wing-half forward alongside his clubmate Shane Moran.
County champions Mohill have three members on the squad in Oisin Madden, Keith Beirne and Shane Quinn while there are two each for Glencar/Manorhamilton, Ballinamore, Melvin Gaels, Leitrim Gaels and Fenagh St Caillin’s.
Annaduff’s Conor Reynolds and Aughawillan’s Mark Plunkett complete the line-up. The full team is as follows: