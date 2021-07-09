Leitrim name experienced line-up for Castlebar clash -GALLERY

Leitrim players chat to manager Terry Hyland during the clash with Mayo Picture: Willie Donnellan

Leitrim have named an experienced team to take on Mayo in Sunday’s Connacht Senior Championship Semi-Final in Elvery’s Mac Hale Park in Castlebar with Tom Prior making his first championship start for the Green & Gold.

Prior impressed for the County U20 side in last Tuesday’s demoralising defeat against Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park and saw action as a late sub last November against Mayo.

The Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins youngster starts at wing-half forward alongside his clubmate Shane Moran.

County champions Mohill have three members on the squad in Oisin Madden, Keith Beirne and Shane Quinn while there are two each for Glencar/Manorhamilton, Ballinamore, Melvin Gaels, Leitrim Gaels and Fenagh St Caillin’s.

Annaduff’s Conor Reynolds and Aughawillan’s Mark Plunkett complete the line-up. The full team is as follows: 

  1. Brendan Flynn Leitrim Gaels
  2. Conor Reynolds Annaduff
  3. Donal Wrynn Fenagh St Caillin’s
  4. Oisín Madden Mohill
  5. Cillian McGloin Melvin Gaels
  6. Paddy Maguire Glencar/Manorhamilton
  7. David Bruen Leitrim Gaels
  8. Jack Gilheany Fenagh St Caillin’s
  9. Mark Plunkett Aughawillan
  10. Conor Dolan Glencar/Manorhamilton
  11. Shane Moran Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
  12. Tom Prior Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
  13. Darragh Rooney Melvin Gaels
  14. Keith Beirne Mohill
  15. Shane Quinn Mohill