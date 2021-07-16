Former Dublin great Connolly backs calls for championship reform after Leitrim hammering in Castlebar

League System Needed To Save All-Ireland Claims Dublin Legend

Former Dublin great Connolly backs calls for championship reform after Leitrim hammering in Castlebar

Mayo's Darren McHale rises to fist the ball past Leitrim keeper Brendan Flynn Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Diarmuid Connolly has backed calls to change the structure of the GAA season following Mayo’s landslide 24-point victory over Leitrim in the Connacht Championship semi-final.

The six-time All-Ireland winner told BoyleSports’ Leon Blanche that one-sided championship fixtures have damaged provincial championships and called for the implementation of a league system to ensure teams of a similar standard can compete with each other.

He said: “There have been too many washouts; it’s no good for the team that gets beaten, it’s no good for the team that wins and it’s no good for the spectators.

Champions Mohill to open 2021 campaign with Allen Gaels clash as 2021 Leitrim Club Championship draws made

“Traditionalists won’t like me saying this, but provincial championships are dead in the water. There are high scoring games, but they are just mismatches. I’ve always liked the league, why can’t they scrap all the pre-season tournaments, play provincial championships as a knockout in March and April and then start an All-Ireland series with more emphasis on the leagues?

“The top eight teams will be playing each other week in, week out and there would be a promotion system whereby if you’re good enough, you go up the leagues. Everywhere round the world is the same, so I don’t understand why the GAA have to dig their heels in on this because of the provincial championships.

“It's no good for the likes of Leitrim, how are they going to get players to play next season when they’ve been beaten by 24 points and are only getting one game? Anybody in their right mind can see that and it’s not good enough at the minute.”

BREAKING: Terry Hyland steps down as Leitrim Senior team manager as County Board pay fulsome tribute to former manager

"His contribution to the activities of Leitrim GAA went way beyond those expected from a Senior Team Manager, particularly during the course of the pandemic" - Leitrim GAA County Board

Where does Leitrim football go from here?

In the wake of Sunday's record equalling 24 point loss to Mayo, John Connolly asks where does Leitrim football go from here?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie