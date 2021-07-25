Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Mayo blow Galway away in second half to retain Connacht title

MAYO 2-14 GALWAY 2-8

Mayo blow Galway away in second half to retain Connacht title

Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea lifts the Nestor Cup surrounded by delighted Mayo fans in Croke Park Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Trailing by five points at the halftime break, Mayo delivered an exceptional second half display to retain the Connacht Senior Football Championship title on Sunday in Croke Park, eventually beating the Tribesmen by six points in a stunning turnaround.

Goals from Shane Walsh and Damian Comer had put Padraig Joyce's Galway in command at the break as they led 2-5 to 0-6 at GAA headquarters with an upset looking possible. However, within a minute of the restart, Aidan O'Shea, repositioned at full-forward, created a goal when he fielded a high ball and fed Matthew Ruane who was fouled for a penalty.

Ryan O'Donoghue dispatched the penalty to cut Galway's lead back to two points and James Horan's side needed no second invitation, reeling off six unanswered points as well as having an apparently good goal disallowed as they led 1-12 to 2-5 with Galway's first score of the second half coming with nine minutes left from a Tierney free.

Hyland questions if honour is gone from Gaelic Games as he questions counties' Covid breeches

"Has honour gone out of football a little bit? Has that decency or whatever word you want to put on it gone out of it?" asks former Leitrim manager

But any hope that score might spark a late Galway revival were brutally squashed when Matthew Ruane goaled a minute later to all but seal the title for Mayo.

Galway will look back on a serious injury in the first half for Shane Walsh when the Galway ace was dumped on the ground by Padraig O'Hora, the Mayo man escaping centre, as a turning point. Before that, Walsh had tormented the Mayo defence but even with a pain killing injection during halftime, the Galway man was not the same player in the second half with Oisin Mullen nullifying his presence.

Mayo now await the winners of next Sunday's Leinster Final between All-Ireland champions Dublin and Mayo in the All-Ireland Semi-Final on the weekend of August 14/15.

Roscommon storm to Connacht U20 title

Roscommon 2-11 Mayo 0-7

MAYO

Scorers: Ryan O’Donoghue 1-3, 1 pen, 2f; Matthew Ruane 1-2, Tommy Conroy 0-3, Conor Loftus 0-2, Paddy Durcan, Kevin McLoughlin and James Carr 0-1 each

Team: Rob Hennelly; Padraig O’Hora; Oisin Mullen; Lee Keegan; Paddy Durcan; Stephen Coen; Michael Plunkett; Matthew Ruane;Conor Loftus; Bryan Walsh; Aidan O’Shea; Diarmuid O’Connor; Tommy Conroy; Darren McHale; Ryan O’Donoghue. Subs: Eoghan McLaughlin & Kevin McLoughlin for McHale &  Walsh (HT); Jordan Flynn for Loftus (45 – 51, temporary sub); Rory Brickenden for O’Hora (57); James Carr  for O’Shea (68); Conor O’Shea for O’Connor (75)

GALWAY

Scorers: Shane Walsh 1-1, Matthew Tierney 0-4, 3f; Damien Comer 1-0, Paul Conroy 0-2 

Team: Connor Gleeson; Seán Mulkerrin; Liam Silke; Seán Kelly; 7. Johnny Heaney; Dylan McHugh; Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy; Matthew Tierney; Cathal Sweeney; Peter Cooke, Paul Kelly; Shane Walsh; Robert Finnerty; Damien Comer. Subs: Finnian O Laoi for Finnerty (17), Jack Glynn for S Kelly (26); Michael Farragher for Sweeney (51); Eamonn Brannigan for P. Kelly (56), Johnny Duane for Walsh (75)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

Where does Leitrim football go from here?

In the wake of Sunday's record equalling 24 point loss to Mayo, John Connolly asks where does Leitrim football go from here?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie