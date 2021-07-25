Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Leitrim to face Kildare in TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Quarter-Finals

John Connolly

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim will take on Kildare in the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals after Laois defeated Roscommon to top their group on Sunday, leaving Hugh Donnelly’s side to face the Lilywhites on the weekend of August 7-8.

The Leinster side finished second in group 3 after they defeated Roscommon in the first round of the competition 1-11 to 1-7 but then lost 4-11 to 2-15 against Laois. The Lilywhites, like Leitrim, were not in action today but their place in the quarter-finals was confirmed when Laois beat Roscommon 3-8 to 1-7.

Kildare competed in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3B, finishing second in their group with two wins and went on to reach the final where they lost by a point to Laois who were promoted to Division 2 for 2022.

Clare, beaten by Leitrim last week, booked their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a 5-8 to 3-6 victory over Fermanagh while Sligo, despite recording a 4-10 to 1-11 win over Longford, missed out as Westmeath beat Wexford 2-16 to 1-6 to top the group.

Division 4 champions Louth secured their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a 4-11 to 3-6 win over Offaly and they will now meet Laois in the quarter-finals with Westmeath taking on Clare and Down, who beat Leitrim in last year’s competition, will do battle with Wexford in the last eight, following the conclusion of the group stages.

In the relegation playoffs, it’ll be Longford against Roscommon and Fermanagh against Offaly in the semi-finals with the two losers playing off to avoid dropping down to the Junior Championship.

