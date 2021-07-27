Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Delayed final wasn't the end of the world for Gortletteragh's Niall Woods

Delayed final was the end of the world for Gortletteragh's Niall Woods

Gortletteragh's players and fans celebrate their victory last Sunday Picture: Declan Gaffney

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

You get the feeling that Niall Woods is one of those glass half full kind of guys, the sort who prefers to see opportunities rather than obstacles! So much so that the former Leitrim star believes that the Covid induced delay to the 2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate championship may have helped Gortletteragh in the long run.

Asked if coping with the pandemic and the delay in playing a final that was twice cancelled at short notice was difficult, Niall said "I suppose it has and it hasn’t. You can feel sorry for yourself but, bigger picture, it is a small thing, football. It has its place and all that but this final was a good focus point from the start of the year. 

“If we were looking at having the championship in a couple of weeks time, we probably wouldn’t be in the condition that we are so in a way, it has helped us focus, it has got numbers out from the start of the year rather than coming out in dribs and drabs, lads were ready to go from maybe eight weeks ago. 

Man of the match Sweeney thrilled with Aughavas Junior A Final victory

“We came back in good condition so from that point of view, we were happy we had it to look fortune to. It was disappointing, you wanted to play it last year but as I said, bigger picture stuff and in the grand scheme of things, having it called off wasn’t the end of the world.”

Niall even saw the benefit in having to play a League Final next Saturday with the Senior championship the following weekend: “That’s a blessing as well - you can get lads to cop on. If we had nothing next weekend, you mightn’t see the boys until next weekend. We will still enjoy tonight and whatever tomorrow brings, it needs to be celebrated, boxed off and done with, move forward but the League game will focus us and we’ll move forward into the championship then.

“At the end of the day, winning was the most important thing and if we manage it right, it is good momentum going into the Senior championship. Now if we can manage that and bring it forward, it should only be positive.”

Reflecting on Sunday’s Final, Niall admits the conditions made it difficult but played down his impact on the final: “Considering the conditions, being able to manage that out and win and get back up to where we want to be is the big thing. Coming out at the start of the year, that’s where we want to be - we are there now so we’re happy.

Fintan sees great things ahead for Aughavas after 2020 Vistamed Leitrim Junior A Final victory

“We needed everyone to have that big game and some days you go for balls and you miss them, I got today but I was lucky today with bits and pieces falling my way but look, we’re all happy with how we played.”

Having said that, Niall admitted to a feeling of dread when Ray Cox hit the net midway through the second half: “Definitely when Ray hit the back of the net, it was just after us missing a chance, you were thinking these things are fine margins. If one team takes over, you don’t want to chase a game in those kind of conditions so we wanted to get ahead and stay ahead and luckily we did in the end. 

“But you’d be wary because it is Annaduff, we’ve played them so many times and it is only ever a score in it, two points is probably the max that’s been in it, a bit more today but they always have that thing about them where they are never beaten until they are off the field so you just couldn’t, you couldn’t - you’d be crucified if you let them back in.”

Heslin hat-trick and Woods' power show sees Gortletteragh to the promised land

GORTLETTERAGH 4-12 ANNADUFF 1-10

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie