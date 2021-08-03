Leitrim star Ailish Cornyn cleared to play in All-Ireland Intermediate Quarter-Final

Leitrim's Ailish Cornyn and Clare's Niamh O'Dea look bemused as they are sent off in the last round. Both suspensions have been overturned Picture: Willie Donnellan
Leitrim Ladies received a huge boost for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Quarter-Final with the news that star Ailish Cornyn has been cleared to play against Kildare in Ballinasloe.
The Ballinaglera woman had been sent off along with Clare’s Niamh O’Dea but both players were cleared after a successful appeal meaning the St Francs player will take her place against the Lilywhites as Leitrim seek to win a place in the All-Ireland semi-final next Sunday in Ballinasloe.
And manager Hugh Donnelly was delighted with the news: “What happened that day was never going to have legs to stand on, delighted to have Ailish back and we have a few players coming back from injury so thankfully, everything is coming nicely.”
The Leitrim manager also revealed that his charges are in good form ahead of the game: “We had a few tough sessions last week and over the weekend and we are really looking forward to getting out and getting the job done and hopefully, all being well, we will be in an All-Ireland semi-final.”
Read more of our interview with Hugh Donnelly in this week's Leitrim Observer
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.