Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Alan McLoughlin offloads the ball during Mohill's Connacht Gold SFC victory over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins last Saturday Picture: Willie Donnellan
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 18
Barna Waste U12 Division 1: Annaduff v Mohill 7.00
Tain Og U17: Drumcliffe Rosses Point v Cluainin; Carrick v Athleague (7.30)
THURSDAY AUGUST 19
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Quarter-Finals: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Rinn Gaels in Ballinamore; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Joseph’s; Playoff: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Annaduff
Division 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill; Allen Gaels v Drumkeerin
FRIDAY AUGUST 20
Connacht Gold SFC: Group 1: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s 7.00
Smith Monumentals IFC: Group 2: Aughavas v Carrigallen 7.00
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Glencar Manorhamilton v Leitrim Gaels; Melvin Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels (7.00)
SATURDAY AUGUST 21
Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Aughawillan v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins
Group 2: Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Gortletteragh
Smith Monumentals IFC: All 7.00
Group 1: Aughnasheelin v Ballinaglera; Annaduff v Kiltubrid
Group 2: Drumreilly v Bornacoola
SUNDAY AUGUST 22
Corrib Oil Junior A FC: All 1.00
Group 1: Carrigallen v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins; Aughawillan v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher
Group 2 : Cloone v Glencar Manorhamilton; St Mary's v Annaduff
MONDAY AUGUST 23
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Gortletteragh v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Allen Gaels
Division 2: Melvin Gaels v Mohill; St Brigid’s v Leitrim Gaels in Aughnasheelin
Division 3: Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Barna Waste U13 Division 2: St Brigid’s v Leitrim Gaels in Aughawillan 7.00
TUESDAY AUGUST 24
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 3: Annaduff Mohill 7.00
Barna Waste U13 Division 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Rinn Gaels in Ballinamore; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Drumkeerin (7.00)
FRIDAY AUGUST 28
Smith Monumentals IFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Kiltubrid v Aughnasheelin; Ballinaglera v St Patrick’s Dromahair
SATURDAY AUGUST 28
Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Fenagh St Caillin's v Aughawillan; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Allen Gaels
Group 2: Gortletteragh v Leitrim Gaels; Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Smith Monumentals IFC: All 7.00
Group 2: Carrigallen v Drumreilly; Bornacoola v Drumkeerin
SUNDAY AUGUST 29
Corrib Oil Junior B & C FC: All games 1.00
RESULTS
Connacht Gold SFC
Group 1: Allen Gaels 0-5 Aughawillan 0-17; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 0-17 Mohill 1-17
Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 0-10 Leitrim Gaels 0-10; Melvin Gaels 0-10 Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-12
Smith Monumentals IFC
Group 1: Ballinaglera 0-11 Annaduff 3-12; St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-14 Aughnasheelin 0-9
Group 2: Bornacoola 1-9 Aughavas 2-9; Drumkeerin 1-11 Drumreilly 1-12
Corrib Oil JAFC
Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3-19 Aughawillan 0-4, Eslin 5-15 Carrigallen 1-12
Group 2: Glencar Manorhamilton 1-8 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-12; Mohill 1-10 Cloone 1-10
Tain Og Finals
U13: Longford Slashers 2-2 Carrick 0-3; Cluainin 2-2 Tourlestrane 2-4
Tain Og U17: Cluainin v Erne Gaels 7.30
Celtic U17 Challenge: Leitrim 1-12 Meath Royals 2-7
Barna Waste U13 FC
Division 1: St Joseph’s 3-8 Rinn Gaels 12-6; Melvin Gaels scr Glencar Manorhamilton w/o; St Mary’s 5-13 Allen Gaels 3-7
Division 2: St Patrick's Dromahair 2-7 Leitrim Gaels 3-13; Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-9 Glencar Manorhamilton 4-10; Rinn Gaels 3-7 Fenagh 4-10; Mohill 1-4 St Brigid’s 7-6; Drumkeerin scr St Mary’s Kiltoghert w/o; Mohill 9-10 Fenagh St Caillin's 9-8; Drumkeerin 6-3 Rinn Gaels 8-16; St Patrick's Dromahair 4-18 Mohill 0-9; Leitrim Gaels 5-18 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-6
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC
Division 1: St Mary’s 3-20 Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-10; Glencar Manorhamilton 3-10 Allen Gaels 0-8
Division 2: St Brigid’s 1-9 Mohill 1-14; St Joseph’s 1-15 Leitrim Gaels 5-13
Division 3: Annaduff 6-10 St Patrick’s Dromahair 8-9; Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-11 Drumkeerin 2-6; Mohill 0-11 Drumkeerin 5-6
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 1: St Joseph’s 2-13 Fenagh St Caillin’s 5-10
