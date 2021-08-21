Sheridan stars to deny Melvin Gaels as Glencar Manorhamilton roar back

After suffering defeat to St. Mary’s a week earlier, Glencar Manor got their first campaign win when they comfortably defeated 14 man Melvin Gaels in Saturday’s competitive Connacht Gold SFC Group 2 derby tie at Melvin Park, Kinlough.

After a bright start Melvin Gaels slightly edged the proceedings in the opening 13 minutes. But an Evan Sweeney goal along with two points for the county man as well as a Conor Dolan free in the next six minutes changed the course of the game for Glencar Manorhamilton.

Glencar Manor had a let off in the opening minute when goalkeeper Luke Sheridan got down low to deflect a Darragh Rooney shot, which had goal written all over it, out for a ’45.’

Ronan Flynn got the scoring underway a minute later when he fired over a Manor point. It was even Stephen two minutes later when Darragh Rooney hit a Gaels score at the other end.

Caolan Clancy put the Gaels ahead for first and the only time in the contest when he tapped over a fifth minute free. Conor Dolan levelled the game for a second time four minutes later when tapped over a placed ball.

Then Glencar Manor took command in the game during the following six minutes when Evan Sweeney fired over two points and then palmed home a goal, after being sent through by Conor Dolan, to edge the visitors ahead by 1-4 to 0-2 at the first water break.

After the resumption Evan Sweeney stretched Manor’s advantage when he added another point. Luke Sheridan saved smartly when he stopped a 20th minute David McSharry goal bound effort.

Donnacha Devaney and Conor Dolan shot a point each over the next three minutes while in the final action of the half, Darragh Rooney tapped over two frees with Caolan Clancy adding a point from play while Conor Dolan answered with a point.

Glencar Manor led 1-8 to 0-5 when the half-time whistle sounded. After the restart Glencar Manor’s Killian McGriskin and Melvin Gaels Darragh Rooney swapped points.

Keeper Luke Sheridan denied a clear-cut 36th minute goal chance that fell to Caolan Clancy, but Darragh Rooney reduced the deficit to five points when he hit over a spectacular fortieth minute point from long range.

In the following minute Glencar Manor killed off the Melvin Gaels challenge when Niall Brady was on hand to flick the ball to the net from close range, after Conor Dolan soloed 40 metres before parting to Brady.

Things worsened for Melvin Gaels shortly afterwards with Rhys Brennan dismissal for a second yellow card violation. Glencar Manor kept up the pressure on Melvin Gaels and increased their lead to ten points by the 51st minute after Killian McGriskin and Conor Dolan whipped over a point each.

Caolan Clancy replied with a pointed free seven minutes later to which, within the space of two more minutes, Glencar Manor sub Gavin O’Hagan replied with a point from play.

To their credit Melvin Gaels kept battling to the end. Their top marksman Darragh Rooney tapped over two frees in the closing stages, which still left the Gaels eight points adrift of their north Leitrim rivals at the finish.

GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON

Scorers: Evan Sweeney 1-3; Conor Dolan 0-4, 2f; Niall Brady 1-0; Killian McGriskin 0-2; Ronan Flynn, Donnacha Devaney & Gavin O’Hagan 0-1 each

Team: Luke Sheridan; Thomas McDonald, Cian McManus; Killian McGriskin, Brian McDonald, James Rooney; Paddy Maguire, Peter Poniard; Niall Brady, Conor Dolan, Daniel Maguire; Donnacha Devaney, Evan Sweeney, Ronan Flynn. Subs: Darren Gilmartin for Poniard (HT); Cathal Óg O’Connell for McManus (46); Anthony McDonald & Gavin O’Hagan for Devaney & D. Maguire (56); Alan McSharry for Brady (59)

MELVIN GAELS

Scorers: Darragh Rooney 0-7, 4f; Caolan Clancy 0-3, 2f

Team: Cian McGloin; Peter Connolly, Kyle O’Driscoll, Cathal McSharry; Philip McGowan, Conor Sheridan, Michael Ferguson; Peter McGowan, Kieran Clancy; Rhys Brennan, Darragh Rooney, David McSharry; Declan Clancy, Caolan Clancy, Shane McGloin. Subs: Mathew Cleary for K. Clancy & J. J. Lipsett for Declan Clancy (36); Aaron Brennan & Caolan Keegan for C. Clancy & D. McSharry (58).

REFEREE: Michael McGirl