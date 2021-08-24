Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Shane Moran is tackled by Sean Flanagan during Ballinamore's Connacht Gold SFC victory over Aughawillan Picture: Willie Donnellan

TUESDAY AUGUST 24

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 3: Annaduff Mohill 7.00

Barna Waste U13 Division 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Rinn Gaels in Ballinamore; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Drumkeerin (7.00)

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 25

U17 Tain Og: Aodh Rua v Cluainin; Wolfe Tones v Carrick (7.30)

THURSDAY AUGUST 26

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Div 3: Annaduff v Mohill 7.00

Barna Waste U12 Division 2: Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeerin; St Brigid’s v Glencar Manorhamilton; Rinn Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels (7.00)

FRIDAY AUGUST 28

Smith Monumentals IFC Group 1: Kiltubrid v Aughnasheelin; Ballinaglera v St Patrick’s Dromahair (7.00)

SATURDAY AUGUST 28

Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Fenagh St Caillin's v Aughawillan; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Allen Gaels

Group 2: Gortletteragh v Leitrim Gaels; Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Smith Monumentals IFC Group 2: Carrigallen v Drumreilly; Bornacoola v Drumkeerin (7.00)

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 1 playoff: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Annaduff 1.00

SUNDAY AUGUST 29

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior Championship: Sean O’Heslins v St Joseph’s; St Francis v Mohill; Kiltubrid v Glencar/Manorhamilton (11.00)

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Intermediate championship: St Brigid’s v Drumkeerin; Keeldra Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert (11.00)

Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Allen Gaels v Drumkeerin; Melvin Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Mary’s Kiltoghert (1.00)

Corrib Oil Junior C FC: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Ballinaglera v Aughavas (1.00)

MONDAY AUGUST 30

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

Division 2: Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; St Joseph’s v St Brigid’s

Division 3: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Annaduff; Drumkeerin v Fenagh St Caillins

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Melvin Gaels v St Brigid’s; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Drumkeerin (7.00)

RESULTS

Connacht Gold SFC

Group 1: Mohill 1-21 Fenagh St Caillins 2-10;  Aughawillan 0-9 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 2-13

Group 2: Glencar Manorhamilton 1-15 Gortletteragh 1-7; Leitrim Gaels 1-14 Melvin Gaels 0-8

Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC

Group 1: Aughnasheelin 1-7 Ballinaglera 1-8; Annaduff 2-8 Kiltubrid 1-11

Group 2: Aughavas 1-13 Carrigallen 0-8; Drumreilly 4-10 Bornacoola 0-9

Corrib Oil Junior A FC

Group 1: Carrigallen 0-10 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 2-13; Aughawillan 0-3 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 1-15

Group 2: Cloone 3-21 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-8; St Mary's Kiltoghert 0-15 Annaduff 0-3

Tain Og Hurling

U17: Drumcliffe Rosses Point 3-8 Cluainin 5-10; Carrick v Athleague

U15 Finals: Clonguish 3-6 Cluainin 3-0

Barna Waste U13 FC

Division 1: Annaduff 3-8 Mohill 3-7; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-14 Annaduff 1-8

Division 2: Fenagh St Ciallin’s 1-14 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 8-10; St Brigid’s 1-4 Leitrim Gaels 6-18

Westlink Coaches U15 FC

Division 1: Quarter-Finals: Mac Diarmada Gaels 7-14 Rinn Gaels 2-6; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-15 St Joseph’s 4-12

Division 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-13 Mohill 1-9; Allen Gaels 5-9 Drumkeerin 2-8; Glencar Manorhamilton 3-6 Leitrim Gaels 7-16; Melvin Gaels 1-9 Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-7; St Brigid’s 3-10 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-8

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC

Division 1: Gortletteragh 3-13 Mac Diarmada Gaels 5-17; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 6-14 Allen Gaels 1-7

Division 2: Melvin Gaels scrv Mohill w/o; St Brigid’s 2-15 Leitrim Gaels 2-13

Division 3: Fenagh St Caillin’s 8-14 St Patrick’s Dromahair 3-9

