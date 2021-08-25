Ladies gear up for start of Gotham Dry Wall Club Championships this weekend

Use > to navigate photos
Representatives of the teams at the launch of the 2021 Gotham Dry Wall New York Leitrim LGFA Club Championships at Shane McGettigan Park Drumshanbo Picture: Willie Donnellan
Next Sunday, August 29, sees the 2021 Gotham Dry Wall Leitrim LGFA Club Championships get underway with Glencar Manorhamilton out to defend their Senior crown for the first time after their historic breakthrough in 2020.
The defending champions open with a visit to take on two time Connacht Senior Club finalists Kiltubrid while 2020 finalists Sean O'Heslins entertain former champions St Joseph's. League champions St Francis take on last year's Intermediate winners Mohill.
The Intermediate competition also gets underway on Sunday with St Brigid's, relegated last year, hosting Drumkeerin while Keeldra Gaels take on St Mary's Kiltoghert. All games in both grades throw-in at 11 am with an exciting campaign anticipated.
This year's Senior grade features two competitions in one as Glencar Manor's victory in the Connacht Intermediate Club Final means they are graded as the county's only senior team for Connacht purposes. As a result, a Senior A and B competition will run concurrently to provide a meaningful programme of games.
