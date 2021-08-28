Gortletteragh fans celebrate as they recover from six point deficit to shock Leitrim Gaels - GALLERY

Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Gortletteragh fans celebrate as they recover from six point deficit to shock Leitrim Gaels

Leitrim Sport

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Gortletteragh kept their hopes of reaching the Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals alive with a dramatic 4-12 to 1-18 victory over Leitrim Gaels in Gortletteragh on Saturday evening, their first victory in this year's competition. Two goals in the final ten minutes propelled Gortletteragh to victory after they trailed by six points approaching halftime and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture the images. See who you can spot in our gallery of photos from the match.

