26/09/2021

Dates announced for Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Semi-Finals

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim GAA have announced details of next weekend's Connacht Gold Senior Championship Semi-Finals with defending champions Mohill taking on first time semi-finalists Leitrim Gaels on Sunday October 3, in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

The defending champions will put their title on the line at the Carrick venue on Sunday at 2.30pm while Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins will take on 2020 finalists St Mary's Kiltoghert on Saturday with a 4.30 pm throw-in.

The knockout stages of the Corrib Oil Junior A Championship will also get underway with Annaduff facing neighbours Eslin in the first game on Saturday.

Clean sweep for Group 1 as Ballinaglera shock Drumreilly and Kiltubrid outlast Aughavas

SEMI-FINAL DRAW: Annaduff v St Patrick's Dromahair; Ballinaglera v Kiltubrid

Full details of next weekend's fixtures are as follows:

SATURDAY OCTOBER 2

Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Final: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v St Mary's Kiltoghert in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 4.30

Corrib Oil Junior A FC Quarter-Final: Annaduff v Eslin in Mohill 4.30

Corrib Oil Junior B FC Playoff: Gortletteragh v Allen Gaels in Gortletteragh 4.30; Glencar Manorhamilton v Fenagh St Caillin's in Boggaun 4.30

Dromahair and Annaduff book place in semi-finals in contrasting fashion

Relegation Final: Aughnasheelin secure Intermediate status for 2022 as Carrigallen drop to Junior ranks

SUNDAY OCTOBER 3

Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Final: Leitrim Gaels v Mohill in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30

Corrib Oil Junior A FC Quarter-Finals: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v Cloone in Kiltubrid 2.00; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v St Mary's Kiltoghert in Drumshanbo 2.00

Mohill not the only shadow for Senior grade

THE LAST POINT

