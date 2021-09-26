Dates announced for Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Semi-Finals

Leitrim GAA have announced details of next weekend's Connacht Gold Senior Championship Semi-Finals with defending champions Mohill taking on first time semi-finalists Leitrim Gaels on Sunday October 3, in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.
The defending champions will put their title on the line at the Carrick venue on Sunday at 2.30pm while Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins will take on 2020 finalists St Mary's Kiltoghert on Saturday with a 4.30 pm throw-in.
The knockout stages of the Corrib Oil Junior A Championship will also get underway with Annaduff facing neighbours Eslin in the first game on Saturday.
Full details of next weekend's fixtures are as follows:
SATURDAY OCTOBER 2
Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Final: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v St Mary's Kiltoghert in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 4.30
Corrib Oil Junior A FC Quarter-Final: Annaduff v Eslin in Mohill 4.30
Corrib Oil Junior B FC Playoff: Gortletteragh v Allen Gaels in Gortletteragh 4.30; Glencar Manorhamilton v Fenagh St Caillin's in Boggaun 4.30
SUNDAY OCTOBER 3
Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Final: Leitrim Gaels v Mohill in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30
Corrib Oil Junior A FC Quarter-Finals: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v Cloone in Kiltubrid 2.00; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v St Mary's Kiltoghert in Drumshanbo 2.00
