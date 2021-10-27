Search

27/10/2021

Leitrim U20 FC details released with three competitions set for November

Leitrim GAA Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have released details of the seedings and competition structure of this year’s Leitrim U20 Football Championship.

With 13 teams entered comprising of eight club sides and five amalgamations, there will be three championships with St Mary’s Kiltoghert facing Mac Diarmada Gaels (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins & Kiltubrid) and St Francis (Allen Gaels and Ballinaglera) in Group A.

Group A will be run as a 15-a-side round robin series with the top team qualifying straight for the final with the second and third placed teams meeting in a semi-final, with home advantage for the higher placed team.

In Groups B & C, the competitions will be a 13-a-side round robin series with the top two teams in each group qualifying directly for the final. 

Any playoff games, if necessary, semi-finals or final will be a “Finish on the day” scenario with extra-time and penalties if necessary.

The full 2021 U20 Championship seedings are as follows:

Group A: St Mary's Kiltoghert; Mac Diarmada Gaels & St. Francis

Group B: Drumkeerin; St. Joseph’s; Leitrim Gaels; Fenagh St. Caillins & Melvin Gaels

Group C: Rinn Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff; St Manchan’s & St Patrick’s Dromahair

