Search

27/10/2021

New Leitrim manager Andy Moran to launch autobiography on Thursday

New Leitrim manager Andy Moran to launch autobiography on Thursday

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

New Leitrim Senior team manager Andy Moran will launch his new autobigraphy "Andy - Lessons learned in the pursuit of glory" on Thursday night, October 28, in the TF Royal Hotel in Castlebar.

The two time All-Star and Football of the Year in 2017 will launch the book on Thursday night as he looks back over his career and writes of how sport can influence every aspect of a players life; of how the game of football moulded Moran himself; of the life lessons that sport teaches all of us; and how a good coach can have a life-changing influence on a young athlete.

Humbled Moran wants to create a legacy with Leitrim

John Connolly chats with Andy Moran and finds Leitrim's new manager full of positivity for the task ahead and honoured by the reception he has received

The book has been written in collaboration with Colin Sheridan, a columnist for the Irish Examiner and freelance writer and producer whose work has appeared in The Times (Ireland edition), RTÉ, Hot Press magazine and the Mayo News.

According to the publisher "Andy Moran is one of the most respected and admired Gaelic Footballers of his generation. The former two-time All-Star, Footballer of the Year and Mayo team captain has written a compelling account of his journey through the sport he loves, told through vignettes about the mentors who influenced him, teammates who’ve inspired him and the games that made him.

BREAKING: Andy Moran confirmed as new Leitrim Senior football team manager

Leitrim County Board reveal two time All-Star and former Footballer of the Year will be joined by Mike Solan as Assistant Manager and Aughnasheelin's Barry McWeeney & Glencar Manorhamilton's James Glancy as selectors

"This is a book about Mayo football - the agony and the ecstasy, the near misses, the friendships, but it has a much broader canvas.

The book can be bought at MayoBooks.ie and all good book shops.

BREAKING: Andy Moran confirmed as new Leitrim Senior football team manager

Leitrim County Board reveal two time All-Star and former Footballer of the Year will be joined by Mike Solan as Assistant Manager and Aughnasheelin's Barry McWeeney & Glencar Manorhamilton's James Glancy as selectors

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media