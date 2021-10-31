Search

31/10/2021

Team display delights two time player of the match Ailbhe Clancy

Team display delights two time player of the match Ailbhe Clancy

Leitrim LGFA chairperson Aidan Heron presents the Player of the Match award to Ailbhe Clancy Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Winning a player of the match award in a county final is the stuff of dreams. To win it back to back must be a special feeling and to be fair, Ailbhe Clancy admitted she was delighted to receive the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Final Player of the Match award last Sunday in Ballinamore.

“Pretty happy to be fair,” said the Glencar Manorhamilton star of her reaction to the award, “I put them over at the end but honestly, and probably everyone says this, but I think you could have genuinely given that to nearly everyone on our team. Rebecca, Mary Alice, Eadaoin, Aoife G in midfield was absolutely phenomenal.”

That team ethic is obvious in Ailbhe’s delight at regaining the title: “We’re just delighted, it was such a team performance. I think when things were going against us, everybody stood up and it was just a mighty performance by everyone. It just kind of proves that this is where we’re meant to be and it is ours now and people are going to have to come and step up again to take it back off us.”

Roscommon GAA to honour 1990 & 1991 Connacht Championship winning teams

The fact that they did it without Muireann Devaney and Dearbhla Rooney only came on as a sub underlines the strength in depth of this Manor squad: “Obviously Muireann is a brilliant player and we had Dearbhla as well who couldn’t start for us today but I think it shows the training we have done over the past few years and the panel we have that you wouldn’t even have noticed that Muireann was gone today.

“We’ll miss her and hopefully we will have her back for Connacht but we will just keep on going.”

Glencar Manor expected a tough battle from St Joseph’s so beating their long time rivals made this even sweeter: “Us against St Joseph’s is always a big rivalry so to beat them in a final is always a huge thing. It was tough this year not having semi-finals and having to top the group but we’re just buzzing to be here at the end of the day.”

This was for everyone in Ballinamore says long serving Liam Ferguson

But Ailbhe and her teammates are not finished yet with Glencar Manor setting their sights on a Connacht Senior Club campaign: “Oh yeah, 100%. I think we can get back training hard and really focus and we can rattle anyone in Connacht.”

St Patrick's Dromahair celebrate Smith Monumentals IFC triumph over Ballinaglera - GALLERY

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media