Melvin Gaels invite applications for new Senior team manager

Melvin Gaels are seeking a replacement for outgoing manager James Phelan
Melvin Gaels are the latest Leitrim club team on the lookout for a new senior team manager as the Kinlough men have invited applications for the position.
The Kinlough men, who secured their status in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship for 2022 with a relegation final victory over Allen Gaels, have asked for applications to be sent in by Friday December 10,
We are calling for expressions of interest for the role of Mens Senior Manager. If interested please submit your details and a outline of suitability to Club Secretary Miceal McGinty secretary.melvingaels.leitrim@gaa.ie— Melvin Gaels (@melvingaels) December 1, 2021
Closing date is Friday Dec 10th. @LeitrimGAA @LeitrimG
Former Melvin Gaels and Leitrim star James Phelan was the outgoing manager, having led the Gaels to the Senior Championship Quarter-Finals in 2020.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.