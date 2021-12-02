Search

02 Dec 2021

Melvin Gaels invite applications for new Senior team manager

Melvin Gaels invite applications for new Senior team manager

Melvin Gaels are seeking a replacement for outgoing manager James Phelan

Melvin Gaels are the latest Leitrim club team on the lookout for a new senior team manager as the Kinlough men have invited applications for the position.

The Kinlough men, who secured their status in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship for 2022 with a relegation final victory over Allen Gaels, have asked for applications to be sent in by Friday December 10,

Former Melvin Gaels and Leitrim star James Phelan was the outgoing manager, having led the Gaels to the Senior Championship Quarter-Finals in 2020.

