Glencar Manorhamilton's Connacht Club Final switched to Swinford

The Connacht Ladies Gaelic Football Association have announced that next Sunday's Connacht Senior Club Final between Glencar Manorhamilton and reigning champions Kilkerrin Clonberne has been switched to Swinford Amenity Park with a 1 pm throw-in.
The game had originally been fixed for Tubbercurry's Kilcoyne Park in Sligo but was switched on Thursday to Swinford's Amenity Park.
The new venue will mean a longer journey for Glencar Manorhamilton supporters with an extra 15 miles each way added to their trip.
In their first ever appearance in a Connacht Senior Club Final, Glencar Manorhamilton take a Kilkerrin Clonberne side chasing a three in a row of provincial crowns.
