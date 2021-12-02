Search

02 Dec 2021

Glencar Manorhamilton's Connacht Club Final switched to Swinford

Glencar Manorhamilton's Connacht Club Final switched to Swinford

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The Connacht Ladies Gaelic Football Association have announced that next Sunday's Connacht Senior Club Final between Glencar Manorhamilton and reigning champions Kilkerrin Clonberne has been switched to Swinford Amenity Park with a 1 pm throw-in.

The game had originally been fixed for Tubbercurry's Kilcoyne Park in Sligo but was switched on Thursday to Swinford's Amenity Park.

The new venue will mean a longer journey for Glencar Manorhamilton supporters with an extra 15 miles each way added to their trip.

In their first ever appearance in a Connacht Senior Club Final, Glencar Manorhamilton take a Kilkerrin Clonberne side chasing a three in a row of provincial crowns.

Retention of the title is what it is all about for Padhraic Corrigan

Padhraic Corrigan was delighted to see his Glencar Manorhamilton retain their Senior title and is already setting his sights on a challenge for Provincial honours after a very long year for the new champions writes John Connolly

Melissa “over the moon” with Glencar Manorhamilton victory

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media