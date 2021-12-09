Leitrim Supporters Club remember the spirit of Francis Harte ahead of 2022 50 Miles in January challenge

Leitrim Senior team manager Andy Moran and Leitrim County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paddy O'Rourke pictured with family members of the late Francis Harte of Dromahair & Dublin at the launch of the 2022 50 Miles in January last Saturday. Pictured are Christine Burns, Sandra Kane, Ann Harte and Gillian McDonnell and youngster Oscar McDonnell Picture: Willie Donnellan

Leitrim GAA Supporters Club will seek to harness the spirit of the late Francis Harte of Dromahair when it comes to the 2022 edition of the 50 Miles in January after tributes were paid to the Dublin resident last Saturday.

Leitrim Senior team manager Andy Moran presented members of Francis' family with one of the specially commissioned Hats for this year's edition of the 50 Miles in January Challenge which was launched at the Blueway at Acres Lake in Drumshanbo. Francis, despite suffering from stage 4 cancer, undertook the challenge last January and was one of the driving forces of the challenge on the group's Facebook page.

In a special tribute to Francis, the Leitrim Supporters Club wrote: " Francis Harte, late of Dromahair, residing in Dublin, a great Leitrim Supporter took on the challenge last year despite being unable to walk and suffering from Stage 4 cancer. The response from the group was emphatic and warm with everyone wishing him well and many people who walked more than the 50 miles offering to walk extra miles for him.

"Long before January 30, Francis had completed the 50 miles thanks to the help of his newfound friends in the group. Francis enjoyed all the posts in the group, Leitrim’s beautiful scenery, the great football stories, and photos. Francis through his courage binded us all together.

"Unfortunately, Francis passed away on April 20, 2021. He is missed by his wife Anne and daughters Gillian, Melissa and Stacey and his extended family

"We know from his wife and family that the 50-mile Challenge in January was a source of great comfort to him, and he really appreciated the kindness and generosity of his newfound Leitrim friends across the world. As we launch on another 50 Miles challenge, we bring Francis Harte's spirit with us on the journey."

To join the 2022 50 Miles in January Challenge and get your free hat, here are the three steps you need to take: