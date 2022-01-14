Blacklion Golf Club open for membership

Membership: We are currently offering a tremendous introductory offer for new members and have a range of Membership options available to suit all scenarios including the sunshine golfer or the far away people. We have added to our facilities a new practice area which we hope to open early in the spring season as well as our newly refurbished club house offering food and drinks in first class surroundings.

You can make contact via the webpage Blackliongolfclub.com or by Messenger on Facebook. All questions and queries are welcome. For all our outgoing members we are hoping you are all rejoining for the year ahead, the new committee and the captains have some great plans in store for the year ahead.

You will have received your invoice detailing your fees and if you have any further questions or queries please get in contact and it will be sorted out ASAP.

Looking forward to seeing you all again soon and hopefully also meeting new people along our beautiful fairways.

Clubnet App: Most members are making use of the online time sheet available through the app but on a number of occasions recently there have been multiple groups arriving to play without booking.

This system allows the club to operate a track and trace should the need arise for it but as an actual booking sheet it serves a much greater purpose in allowing for consistent time gaps between all groups irregardless of their size and in doing so mitigates a bunched course providing a more enjoyable experience for all players.

So I would just ask all members to keep this in mind when booking tee times and take a few moments to register on the timesheet.

Competition: After careful consideration it was decided this year not to play the spring league and instead play a weekly Sweep competition.

This decision was taken with the condition of the course in particular playing a large part and while we have the luxury of playing year long golf on our course it was also felt that to offer it a break from heavy footfall this time of the year would be beneficial in the long haul.

The weekly sweep will be played over 14 holes and can offer an opportunity to keep your swing in order as well as a good healthy walk . I see a number of big scores being posted so it is also competitive enough . Over the next number of weeks I hope to bring a schedule of events for the year and provisional dates for some of the upcoming events as well as some details on a number of fundraising activities that we are currently developing.