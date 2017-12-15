Serious accident in Buncrana

Gardaí in Buncrana, Co Donegal are investigating a serious single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Burnfoot on the 15th December 2017.

The collision occurred at approximately 3.10am on the 15th December on the main Buncrana to Letterkenny Rd at Tieveban, Burnfoot (5 miles from Buncrana). The 4x4 collided with a stone wall.

Emergency services attended the scene, the driver and sole occupant (male, 22 years) was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road remains closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place, articulated vehicles are directed to go via Carndonagh.

Witnesses or anyone who was on that stretch of road between 2.50am and 3.20am this morning are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.